Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
LeBron James

LeBron James Clears Air, Says He Sees Himself With Lakers for ‘As Long As He Can Play’

After making a series of puzzling comments prior to the NBA trade deadline and during All-Star Weekend, LeBron James did his best to set the record straight about his future with the Lakers on Friday night. 

Perhaps most importantly, the 19-year veteran made clear that he wants to end his career in Los Angeles, if possible.

“This is a franchise I see myself being with. I’m here. I’m here,” James said after the Lakers lost to the Clippers, 105–102, on Friday evening, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play.”

James, who is under contract for one more season and will become a free agent in 2023, sent shockwaves around the NBA during last weekend’s All-Star festivities, when he told The Athletic that he wanted to spend his final year in the league playing with his eldest son, Bronny. He went as far as to say that whatever team drafted Bronny, who is currently a high school junior and not draft-eligible until 2024, could be acquiring him as well. 

Although playing with his son remains a future priority, James explained that is doesn’t affect his desire to play for the Lakers.

”I also have a goal that, if it’s possible—I don’t even know if it’s possible—that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that,” James said Friday. ”Is that, like, something that any man shouldn’t want that in life? That’s like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to be with this franchise.”

Apart from wanting to play with his son, James has made comments of late that have led many to wonder if there’s a growing rift between him and the Lakers front office. He was seemingly frustrated when Los Angeles stood pat at the trade deadline and then proceeded to praise Thunder general manager Sam Presti during All-Star weekend in what some interpreted as a shot at Lakers GM Rob Pelinka. 

SI Recommends

Despite his recent remarks, James said Friday that he remains “very confident” in the team’s brain trust and that the Lakers have given him the opportunity to compete for championships during this latter stage of his career.

“They’ve done it. They’ve shown me that,” James said. “Ever since I got here, the front office of Jeanie [Buss], Linda [Rambis], Kurt [Rambis], everybody has welcomed me with open arms and has given me an opportunity to play for a historical franchise and welcomed my family in. And I just try to give back my part of the game and inspire kids and inspire people that want to follow the Lakers and put them back at a level that they’re accustomed to being. And that’s always been my focus.”

Earlier on Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul met with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Pelinka on Tuesday to silence the rumors that James was plotting a return to the Cavaliers and dispel any of the lingering whispers that the 37-year-old superstar or his agency was having any issues with the organization after his public comments during All-Star weekend.

When asked about the meeting after Friday’s game, James said, ”I think it’s important that it always stays transparent between us and we don't really care about the outside noise. I mean, I think a lot of people are, to be honest, just jealous of the relationship that Rich has with the front office and with this team and with the relationship that I have, that I’ve grown over the last four years. I mean, that’s what I think it boils down to.”

Despite another strong season for James, the Lakers fell to 27–32 with Friday night’s loss and currently sit ninth in the Western Conference. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Lakers coverage, visit All Lakers.

YOU MAY LIKE

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts after scoring a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.
NBA

Harden, Embiid Show Promise of Partnership in Debut

The 76ers’ new duo showed they can indeed thrive together as Philadelphia blew out the Timberwolves on Friday.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Paige Bueckers
College Basketball

Paige Bueckers Receives Standing Ovation in Return

Bueckers came off the bench but made an immediate impact in her return.

By Daniel Chavkin
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the first quarter at Target Center.
NBA

James Harden Dazzles in 76ers Debut Alongside Dominant Embiid

In his Philadelphia debut, Harden turned in an impressive offensive performance as the Sixers blew out the Timberwolves.

By Mike McDaniel
Maurice Creek
College Basketball

Former Indiana Basketball Player Stuck in Ukraine Amid Attacks

Maurice Creek, who played for both the Hoosiers and George Washington, had been playing professionally in Ukraine for the past few years.

By Daniel Chavkin
College Football Playoff 2022 logo
College Football

‘Alliance’ Pushes Back Against CFP Critics

ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 commissioners refuted rumors that they colluded to reject expansion of the College Football Playoff.

By Mike McDaniel
Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) looks to shoot under pressure from Kansas State forward Carlton Linguard Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Play
Betting

NCAA Men's College Basketball Bets and Odds for Saturday's Top-25 Matchups

Bets and analysis for Saturday's four men's college basketball matchups featuring top-25 matchups.

By Kyle Wood
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks.
NBA

Report: LBJ’s Agent Met With Lakers to Dispel Rumors of Team Changes

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said James is solely focused on helping the Lakers finish the season strong.

By Wilton Jackson
mlb baseball logo
MLB

MLB, Players Union Make Noticeable Progress on CBA Talks

The two sides are closing in on an agreement on the draft order and lottery talks as Monday’s deadline approaches.

By Matt Martell