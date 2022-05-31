Heat’s Max Strus Comments on Overturned Three-Pointer in Game 7

Following the Heat’s 100–96 season-ending loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, much was made about a controversial review that wiped off a three-pointer by Miami’s Max Strus in the third quarter. On Tuesday, Strus spoke out about the play, expressing frustration at the officials’ decision.

“I don’t know how that was called that after I saw the video,” Strus said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “They have that rule to take human error out of the game. And human error makes an error. Hopefully I don’t get fined. I’m not happy about it. It changed the game and momentum”

Strus made a three-pointer in front of the Miami bench with 11:04 to play in the third quarter. In real-time on video, it appears that the left heel of Strus hits the side boundary as he is gathering for the shot. However, zoomed in footage appeared to be inconclusive.

A few minutes later, the three-pointer was taken off the board at the 8:28 mark of the third. After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about the Strus play that proved to be an important momentum swing in the game.

“I’m sure [the league office is] gonna look at that, and we will be the case study for that. I’m not crying or whining. Come on. We got beat,” Spoelstra said.

Strus finished the game with eight points and eight rebounds on 3-for-10 shooting, including 2-for-7 on three-point attempts. The three cut the Boston lead to 56–54 at the time, but the Celtics scored seven unanswered points before the Strus three was waved off.

The Celtics will face the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

