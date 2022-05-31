Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Heat’s Max Strus Comments on Overturned Three-Pointer in Game 7

Following the Heat’s 100–96 season-ending loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, much was made about a controversial review that wiped off a three-pointer by Miami’s Max Strus in the third quarter. On Tuesday, Strus spoke out about the play, expressing frustration at the officials’ decision.

“I don’t know how that was called that after I saw the video,” Strus said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “They have that rule to take human error out of the game. And human error makes an error. Hopefully I don’t get fined. I’m not happy about it. It changed the game and momentum”

Strus made a three-pointer in front of the Miami bench with 11:04 to play in the third quarter. In real-time on video, it appears that the left heel of Strus hits the side boundary as he is gathering for the shot. However, zoomed in footage appeared to be inconclusive.

A few minutes later, the three-pointer was taken off the board at the 8:28 mark of the third. After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about the Strus play that proved to be an important momentum swing in the game.

“I’m sure [the league office is] gonna look at that, and we will be the case study for that. I’m not crying or whining. Come on. We got beat,” Spoelstra said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Strus finished the game with eight points and eight rebounds on 3-for-10 shooting, including 2-for-7 on three-point attempts. The three cut the Boston lead to 56–54 at the time, but the Celtics scored seven unanswered points before the Strus three was waved off.

The Celtics will face the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Miami Heat coverage, go to Inside The Heat. 

Breaking
Miami Heat
Miami Heat

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green talking while playing for the Warriors.
Play
NBA

Durant Responds To Draymond’s Steph Curry Comments: '100% False'

The Nets star disagrees with Green saying Curry was double-teamed the most in their playoff series with the Warriors.

By Wilton Jackson
Ukraine is trying to qualify for the World Cup
Soccer

‘We Want to Go to the World Cup to Give These Emotions to Ukrainians’

Ukraine returns to action Wednesday for the first time since Russia’s invasion, two wins away from what would be an inspirational World Cup berth.

By Andrew Gastelum
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Saban on the sidelines during the second half after the game in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game.
Play
College Football

Nick Saban Supports One Major Change to SEC Schedule

The conference has narrowed down its future schedule plan to two choices: an eight-game or nine-game conference season.

By Madison Williams
Nick Saban folds his arms during a game
Play
College Football

Saban Yields on Fisher, but SEC’s NIL Debate Still Simmering

The Alabama coach struck a conciliatory public tone as spring meetings got underway, but it’s clear the topic isn’t going anywhere.

By Pat Forde
Tennis player Alexander Zverev looks on during a quarterfinal match at the 2022 French Open.
Play
Tennis

Alexander Zverev Wins French Open QF, Will Face Nadal vs. Djokovic Winner

The 25-year-old beat 19-year-old phenom Carlos Alcaraz to advance to his second straight semifinal at Roland Garros.

By Associated Press
Kirby Smart at the SEC spring meetings on May 31, 2022 in Destin, Fla.
Play
College Football

Kirby Smart Weighs in on Nick Saban–Jimbo Fisher Feud

The Georgia coach thinks the dramatic feud between the two is nothing compared to what is said behind the scenes.

By Joseph Salvador
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
College Football

Nick Saban Addresses Texas A&M Comments During SEC Spring Meetings

The two coaches will face off in October when Texas A&M takes a trip to Tuscaloosa.

By Daniela Perez
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots the ball against Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half in the national championship game during the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
College Basketball

Baylor, Gonzaga to Play 2021 National Title Rematch

The two college hoops powerhouses will play a non-conference game in South Dakota this December.

By Zach Koons