Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Watch: Video of Max Strus’s Negated Three-Pointer Goes Viral After Close Finish in Game 7

In a strange sequence in the third quarter of Game 7 between the Celtics and Heat on Sunday night in Miami, Heat guard Max Strus made a corner three, only to have it retroactively taken off the board minutes later.

Strus made a three in front of the Miami bench with 11:04 to play in the third quarter. Here’s a video of the three-pointer:

In real-time on video, it appears that the left heel of Strus hits the side boundary as he is gathering for the shot. However, zoomed in footage appeared to be inconclusive.

Either way, the Strus three-point field goal was taken off the board minutes later, at the 8:28 mark of the third quarter when Robert Williams was at the line shooting free throws for the Celtics.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about the Strus play that proved to be an important momentum swing in the game.

“I’m sure [the league office is] gonna look at that, and we will be the case study for that. I’m not crying or whining. Come on. We got beat,” Spoelstra said.

The Celtics won the nail-biter 100–96 in a game they never trailed to advance to the NBA finals on Thursday night against Golden State. 

More NBA Coverage: 

• Celtics Are NBA Finals Bound After Unpredictable Season
• NBA Playoff MVPs: The Postseason’s Best Players So Far
• Darvin Ham’s Biggest Challenge as New Lakers Coach

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

jimmy-butler-heat-celtics
NBA

NBA Playoff MVPs: The Postseason’s Best Players So Far

Before the Finals begin, we take a look at the standout performers from the 2022 playoffs.

By Michael Shapiro
Colin Kaepernick, Jameis Winston and Omar Khan highlight this week's MMQB.
Play
NFL

MMQB: Jameis Winston Grateful to be Back With Saints

The former No. 1 pick is motivated and progressing from a torn ACL. Plus, the NFL takes the right step with diversity summit, Q&A with new Steelers GM Omar Khan, why the Pro Bowl could be canceled in 2023, and more.

By Albert Breer
dCOVmountainman_HZ
Wrestling

The Classified Case of the Pro Wrestler Who Helped Beat the Nazis

He was Hulk Hogan before Hulk Hogan. He leapt to the big screen before it was the sporting standard. And for his final act? He worked in the shadows to topple Hitler.

By Jon Wertheim
St. Etienne fans flooding the pitch
Soccer

Fans Storm Field at Saint-Etienne, Bombard Players With Flares

French side Saint-Étienne was relegated from the top tier after losing to Auxerre on penalty kicks in a promotion-relegation playoff.

By Associated Press
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after winning the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy.
NBA

Celtics Are NBA Finals Bound After Unpredictable Season

Boston appeared to be headed for the lottery at the start of the season, but now have a date with the Warriors in the championship.

By Chris Mannix
CM Punk celebrates in the ring
Wrestling

CM Punk Becomes the Face of AEW at ‘Double or Nothing’

Punk defeated Hangman Page in the main event of Double or Nothing to become the new AEW champion.

By Justin Barrasso
Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White.
NBA

NBA Twitter Reacts to Jimmy Butler’s Final Shot in Game 7

Twitter had a lot of opinions on the Heat star’s final shot of the game.

By Joseph Salvador
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and center Al Horford (42) celebrate after the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena.
NBA

Celtics Reach NBA Finals After Holding Off Heat in Game 7

Boston held off a frantic rally from Miami in the final seconds to reach the NBA finals for the first time since 2010.

By Associated Press