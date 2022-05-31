Celtics’ Leap Calls Back to Start of Dubs' Dynasty

One of the first things that comes to mind for me when thinking about this solid, stylistically fascinating Finals matchup is the coaches. More specifically, first-year coach Ime Udoka and the Celtics seem to be largely following the footsteps of Steve Kerr and the 2014–15 Warriors, who won the NBA title in Kerr’s first season at the helm.

Like most of the coaches who made it to the second round of the NBA playoffs, Kerr and Udoka played for—and, at one point or another, coached under—Gregg Popovich, who now stands as the winningest coach in league history. Their time with Popovich presumably instilled the overarching importance of good, selfless ball movement within a team’s offense.

For Kerr, that meant preaching the importance of passing the ball more and perpetual movement—even if it wasn’t stemming from the basic pick-and-roll that so many teams use from one play to the next. The Klay post-ups that had been such a staple under Mark Jackson quickly faded in Kerr’s offense, which saw the Dubs jump from last, with 243.8 passes per game in 2013-14, to ninth in the association, with 306.6 passes per night the following year.

The concept, which began with a charcuterie board at Oakland International Airport, believe it or not, was the start of building something beautiful. It gave the Warriors’ storybook-level shooters a sort of backyard basketball mentality to utilize. It’s a style so unscripted that opposing defenses have no idea what to do most times: jump out to the perimeter and stay with Stephen Curry at all costs, or stay with a roller like Kevon Looney, who ends up being just as big a threat as the star when he gets left wide open in the lane. Jordan Poole’s presence certainly doesn’t make the scenario any more of a cakewalk defensively, either.

Just like the Warriors saw a boost in ball movement with Kerr (they led the NBA in assist percentage that year), the Celtics saw a sizable jump in their offense, too, after Udoka implored them to be better about sharing the rock about midway through the season. He didn’t necessarily get the message across in the softest way, either. Udoka has often been public with his critiques—particularly after Boston has blown big leads, then lost the contests—generating mini firestorms in the media. The team wasn’t used to that sort of blunt honesty. Yet Udoka believes the straight talk, paired with hours of one-on-one film work, has generated a new level of accountability among his players, especially Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who’ve moved the ball with more of an urgency instead of constantly trying to score it themselves.

The result: Brown and Tatum increased their assist percentages from 14.4% and 18.3%, respectively, before the All-Star break to 20.2% and 23.8% after the exhibition. (Tatum throws a couple of passes now every game that leave you in awe.) Similarly, the club’s assist rate was at 57.9% (20th in the NBA) before the New Year and increased to 63.1% (eighth in the league) after the All-Star break. The Celtics’ offensive rating before the All-Star contest was a measly 110.3 points per 100 possessions—18th-best in the league—but evolved and expanded to a whopping 122.6 points per 100 possessions since the All-Star break.

Of course there are a handful of spots you can poke holes in the Kerr-Udoka comparison if you wish.

Golden State won 67 games and was elite throughout that entire 2014–15 campaign, whereas Boston turned up the heat most after the All-Star break this season, illustrating a 2015 Dubs-style dominance by bludgeoning opponents by 12.7 points per 100 possessions—more than five points better than the next-closest club.

Heading into Kerr’s first year as coach, the Warriors were already coming off a season in which the defense had shown itself to be top-notch, whereas these Celtics were 13th, merely league average or so before unloading Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, bringing back Al Horford and pumping Robert Williams’s minutes consistently.

For how incredible someone like Derrick White has been this year for Boston, there certainly hasn’t been a revelation in the team’s rotation that even comes close to Kerr and the Warriors uncovering Draymond Green’s perfect fit in the starting lineup following the injury that forced David Lee to miss the first couple of months that season.

And of course Kerr now has his team in the title round for the sixth time in eight years—a fact that some will likely lean on when picking Golden State, which has an unquestionable edge in experience. Still, make no mistake about it: Kerr and Udoka’s decisions to tweak, call out and alter plans for young, on-the-rise teams says a ton about the men and the fact that they aren’t afraid of shaking things up if it means winning big. (Kerr, you may remember, also challenged Curry to be more committed on defense during his first year as Golden State’s coach.)

“Where I come from and who I was as a player—team basketball and San Antonio—is kind of the epitome of selflessness,” Udoka told The Athletic’s Sam Amick earlier in the year. “So that part of me is a no-brainer, and I think that’s part of the reason Brad [Stevens] hired me: because that’s what I thought. We thought the same way. But also I could actually implement it and hold guys accountable, and it’s natural for me where it’s uncomfortable for some others—even if it seems like it’s harsh at times.”

When will Butler get his moment in the sun?

Piggybacking off Rohan’s piece, the focus on Butler and that last play left me wondering: Will we ever get the chance to call him an NBA champion? And is he even universally thought of as the sort of player—that sort of megastar—whose career is judged in part by that outcome?

If he isn’t, he probably should be.

He came up just short of leading a second team to the NBA Finals in three seasons. And before his time in Miami, he dragged a young, flawed Timberwolves club across the finish line to reach the postseason after a 14-year drought. (Just in case you’ve forgotten: Butler had the Wolves in fourth place in the West when he left the lineup due to a torn meniscus. By the time he came back six weeks later, the team had nearly fallen out of the race. With him in the lineup, they won the final three games of the campaign to earn the final playoff spot in the last game of the year—one in which Butler was every bit as good as future MVP Nikola Jokić.)

And none of this even touches on the fact that he was perhaps the best running mate Joel Embiid ever had in Philadelphia. He’s someone who can go out and get you 35. Someone who’s going to be fearless, declining to shy away from contact. Someone who is going to tighten the screws on the other side of the ball, who seems to relish the big games, rather than camouflage into the background during them.

This isn’t to say Butler never goes quiet. Hell, in this Boston series alone, he had back-to-back-to-back contests of 3-for-8, 3-for-14 and 4-for-18. His shooting from the perimeter had come back down to earth by the end of the series, illustrating part of why the late shot in Game 7 came under so much scrutiny. (Look no further than his sub-30 three-point percentages the last three seasons.) But looking at the circumstances—Tyler Herro’s being hurt, Bam Adebayo’s aggressiveness being up and down, Kyle Lowry’s not looking like himself and Duncan Robinson’s being unusable at times—meant the workload on Butler was immense. In the other four games of the matchup with the Celtics, he had 41 points, 29 points, 47 points and 35 points.

That sort of output, combined with his passing skill, combined with his rugged, yet foul-averse defense—he’s one of the few forwards in the game who has more steals than personal fouls for his career—puts him in right around the top 10 or 15 most impactful players every year. Rarely is he right at the top when everyone is healthy. But there are seemingly few guys you’d want to have in a “gotta have it” sort of game than Butler, who digs deeper than everyone else to find whatever he has left. It’s sometimes strange to watch him do it, because he often waits to floor the gas pedal until his team has shown it has no other choice. That was the reality in Philly and Minnesota at times, and his ability to turn on his scoring almost felt machine-like with how easily he could find that zone. He’s a magnet for free throws.

You never hear anyone say, “When is Butler gonna win the big one?” He’s not LeBron. He’s not Harden. He’s not Chris Paul. In a way, far from it. Butler was the last pick of the 2011 first round, not the first pick. No expectations come attached to a selection that far down. But much like this Celtics series, Butler carried his shorthanded team in 2020 against LeBron and the Lakers, dominating statistically—26.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game on 55% shooting—until Los Angeles finally put the Heat away in six tough games.

There’s no sense that the ability of Butler, who turns 33 before the start of next season, would somehow be forgotten anytime soon. Basketball Reference, which lists Butler’s most statistically similar counterpart as future Hall of Famer Kawhi Leonard, has Butler pegged for a 71.1% probability of making the Hall, based on his career statistical profile. Miami is coming off a season in which it landed the East’s No. 1 seed despite just about all of its best players—Butler included—missing considerable time during the campaign.

Butler will hopefully continue to be elite for at least a few more years. Even if he starts to decline, he’s the sort of player you’d love to see win the whole thing someday—not only because it would validate him even more, but also because we’d know that he’d left virtually everything he had on the court, like he did when he played all 48 minutes in Game 7 and 46 minutes in Game 6.

When we’re talking about players as skilled and talented as Butler is, that effort speaks volumes.

