Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
LeBron James Expresses Outrage Over Texas Elementary School Shooting
LeBron James Expresses Outrage Over Texas Elementary School Shooting

Steve Kerr Continues to Speak Out in Wake of Uvalde, Texas Shooting

Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

Just over a week ago, an 18-year-old man shot and killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. 

In wake of the tragedy, Warriors coach Steve Kerr refused to talk about basketball before the team’s playoff game against the Mavericks that night, making an emotional plea to lawmakers. Now, as they prepare to face the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA finals on Thursday, he’s using his platform again to speak out. 

“I think my message is for people to remember that a vast majority of us Americans … want sensible gun laws,” the Warriors coach said Wednesday on NBA Today. “It’s important to remember that because we’re a democracy. If we truly are a democracy, then we’re not being represented right now by the people in Washington because if so many of us want sensible gun laws to protect our children, to protect the elderly, to protect all of us and they’re not happening, you got to ask why.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“At some point, the will of the people has to win out.”

This marked the 27th school shooting in 2022 and the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary in December 2012 that left 28 people dead, including 20 children. 

Kerr commented last week on how there’s “50 senators, right now, who refuse to vote on HR8.” The bill would implement background check requirements for firearms, and it was passed by the House in February 2019, per Congress.gov

“Murdering children in their classrooms has become a political issue. What are we doing?” Kerr said Wednesday. “So let’s put pressure on the people that are making these decisions to act on our best interests.”

Kerr’s comments come after athletes and teams across the country have spoken out and supported Uvalde as well as Buffalo, N.Y. and Laguna Woods, Calif., all locations affected by mass shootings in recent weeks.  

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Alabama coach Nick Saban smiles during an interview with ESPN before the 2022 CFP college football national championship game.
Extra Mustard

Young Fan Offered Nick Saban $5,000 to Return to LSU

The high-school student lied to security to get access and came face-to-face with Saban to make the offer.

By Joseph Salvador
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA

Nets Defer 76ers First-Round Pick to 2023 NBA Draft, per Report

Philadelphia officially owns pick No. 23 in the 2022 NBA draft.

By Daniel Chavkin
Andy Murray of Great Britain
Play
Tennis

Andy Murray Recalls Childhood School Shooting in Wake of Uvalde

The 35-year-old tennis player was present at the 1996 Dunblane school shooting in Scotland that left 16 children and a teacher dead.

By Madison Williams
Justin Lewis celebrates during a Marquette game
Play
College Basketball

Breaking Down Key NBA Draft Deadline Decisions

The race is on to Wednesday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline. Who’s staying and who’s going?

By Kevin Sweeney
French Open director Amelie Mauresmo
Play
Tennis

French Open Director Claims Women’s Tennis Has Less ‘Appeal’

In her first year as the tournament director, Amelie Mauresmo has already given a very controversial take about the scheduling of matches.

By Associated Press
Roger Goodell and Dan Snyder
Play
NFL

Goodell, Snyder Called to Appear in Front of Oversight Committee

The committee launched an investigation into the Commanders in fall 2021, looking into possible workplace misconduct.

By Madeline Coleman
tyreek-hill
Play
NFL

Hill Appears to Explain Issue With Chiefs in New Podcast

It appears that the six-time Pro Bowler is ready to open up about his issues with Kansas City.

By Wilton Jackson
Mike Trout in the Angels dugout.
Play
Extra Mustard

Trout Responds to Criticism of Fantasy Football Commissioner Duties

The superstar responded to Tommy Pham’s claim that he’s a horrible fantasy football commissioner.

By Dan Lyons