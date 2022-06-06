After the Warriors’ 107–88 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown alleged that Draymond Green tried to pull down his pants.

After Green fouled Brown on a three-point attempt, Green had his legs on top of Brown while the two were on the floor. Brown proceeded to push Green’s legs off of him and then Green reacted by shoving Brown while the two were still sitting on the hardwood. Then they both got in each other’s face.

“I don’t know what I was supposed to do there,” Brown said. “Somebody got their legs on the top of your head … and then he tried to pull my pants down, I don’t know what that was about but that’s what Draymond Green does.”

Brown was the first to get off the ground while exchanging words with Green and the Warriors forward could be seen grabbing Brown’s shorts to get up faster. The two were separated but continued to jaw at one another. No technical fouls were assessed.

Green could be seen jawing and needed to be separated from several Boston players during the game but it appeared to work. Golden State led by as much as 29 points in the game and Green finished with nine points, seven assists and five rebounds. Brown struggled from the field and shot 5-of-17 from the field in the loss.

