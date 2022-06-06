Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Jaylen Brown Says Draymond Green Tried to Pull His Pants Down During Game 2

After the Warriors’ 107–88 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown alleged that Draymond Green tried to pull down his pants.

After Green fouled Brown on a three-point attempt, Green had his legs on top of Brown while the two were on the floor. Brown proceeded to push Green’s legs off of him and then Green reacted by shoving Brown while the two were still sitting on the hardwood. Then they both got in each other’s face.

“I don’t know what I was supposed to do there,” Brown said. “Somebody got their legs on the top of your head … and then he tried to pull my pants down, I don’t know what that was about but that’s what Draymond Green does.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Brown was the first to get off the ground while exchanging words with Green and the Warriors forward could be seen grabbing Brown’s shorts to get up faster. The two were separated but continued to jaw at one another. No technical fouls were assessed. 

Green could be seen jawing and needed to be separated from several Boston players during the game but it appeared to work. Golden State led by as much as 29 points in the game and Green finished with nine points, seven assists and five rebounds. Brown struggled from the field and shot 5-of-17 from the field in the loss. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Boston Celtics coverage, go to Inside The Celtics 

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

A close-up of first base with the NCAA logo on it.
Extra Mustard

Watch: College Umpire Pushes ECU Player to First After Homer

The umpire seemed eager to keep the game moving.

By Zach Koons
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens stands on the Jackson State University sideline during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Orange Blossom Classic 090521 Ts 4182
NFL

Terrell Owens Makes Decision on Teammate’s Hall of Fame Invitation

The legendary receiver has had well-documented issues with the HOF in recent years.

By Jelani Scott
Donald: Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after hitting Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as he threw on fourth down forcing a turnover on downs with the less than a minute to play in 4th quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. Watson: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.  Crennel: Houston Texans head coach Romeo Crennel looks on in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
NFL

MAQB: Aaron Donald’s Extension Is the Ultimate Show of Faith

Donald’s extension with Los Angeles is a unique agreement in that the team didn’t gain anything from a contractual standpoint. Plus, the ramifications of the latest Deshaun Watson accusation, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s one career regret and more.

By Albert Breer
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates with offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) after a touchdown.
NFL

Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries Calls Out Kyler Murray Doubters

The Pro Bowler dropped an epic quote when talking about the contract situation between his quarterback and his team.

By Joseph Salvador
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (78) hits a grand slam during fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series elimination game against UCLA.
College

Alo Homers Twice As Oklahoma Dominates UCLA to Make WCWS Final

The Sooners rebounded from an early afternoon loss to claim their spot in the championship series.

By Zach Koons
tiger woods (1)
Golf

Greg Norman Claims Tiger Woods Turned Down ‘Mind-Blowingly Enormous’ Deal

Norman has spearheaded efforts to recruit big-name golfers to LIV Golf, though he was unable to land the sport’s biggest figure.

By Nick Selbe
Patriots coach Bill Belichick and senior advisor Matt Patricia watch during Georgia Pro Day.
NFL

Report: Matt Patricia Leading Candidate for Patriots’ Play-Caller

No decision has been made, but Patricia is reportedly most likely to get offensive play-calling duties for the Patriots.

By Joseph Salvador
UCLA’s Maya Brady (7) celebrates after a home run during the third inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against Oklahoma.
College

Maya Brady, Tom Brady’s Niece, Shines in WCWS Semi vs. Oklahoma

The UCLA slugger was pivotal in the Bruins upset victory over the Sooners.

By Zach Koons