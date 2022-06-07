Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Warriors Made These Key Adjustments. How Will the Celtics Respond?

Final thoughts on Game 2.

A handful of brief thoughts on Golden State’s solid Game 2 adjustments, many of which figure to send Udoka back to the drawing board:

  • The Warriors changed their defensive coverage to prioritize Boston’s perimeter shooters by anchoring onto them more than in Game 1, while also showing more of a willingness to live with whatever Tatum was able to get for himself offensively.

Perhaps most notably: Horford—shadowed by Thompson and a handful of other Warriors throughout the contest—didn’t get a single look from deep in Game 2 after hitting a career-best six triples in the Finals opener. It marked the first outing all postseason in which Horford failed to take a three.

Beyond that, Smart and Payton Pritchard each shot 0-for-3 from outside, while Derrick White connected on just 4-for-13 overall on the night. The performance by the role players marked an enormous reversal and left the Celtics’ offense relatively anemic inside the arc, where Boston shot just 34.8% (15-for-43). Through two games, no team in NBA Finals history has made fewer two-point shots than the Celtics’ 37—a point that, barring a shift in approach, raises the stakes even more on the team’s accuracy from distance.

  • Playing further up on just about everyone not named Tatum meant less room to breathe for those players, and it resulted in turnover, after turnover, after turnover for Boston.

All told, there were 18 Celtics giveaways—including more in the third period (five), than Boston had buckets (four)—which the Warriors capitalized on to the tune of 33 points, the second-highest total in NBA Finals history. The game was essentially won (or depending on how you view it, lost) right there, in that one data point. Especially considering the teams were identical in terms of three-point efficiency, each shooting 15-for-37.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

  • After taking 12 shots in Game 1—many of them awkward-looking, in an apparent win for the Boston defense—Green took just three in Game 2. Yet, as promised, he played with a determination to impact the game elsewhere with his physicality and heavily charged emotions, and he repeatedly created gaps for Curry, who picked his spots and ultimately picked the Celtics apart with high screen-and-rolls in the third.

Yes, Green occasionally looked like a downfield lineman at times. But it helped pick the Warriors’ offense out of the mud, and helped put the game away, illustrating what Golden State initially intended to do after its dominant third quarter in Game 1. He also did a solid job defensively on Brown, who sizzled to begin the contest, but then cooled off completely over the final three quarters.

  • Plugging in Gary Payton II, who sat out Game 1, made a considerable difference, not only because he gives the Warriors another solid defensive player (though the much taller Tatum hit a couple of shots over him), but also because of the juice he gives Golden State in transition and as a talented passer into tight, congested windows.

Payton largely vacuumed up the minutes left behind by Andre Iguodala, who returned to the lineup for Game 1 but missed Game 2. Yet Payton’s presence provides Kerr the luxury of not having to stick with Thompson through some brutal offensive stretches. (Another detail: lineups with Payton, Stephen Curry and Otto Porter Jr. outscored Boston by 16 points Sunday in just under 13 minutes of work.)

Thompson played a team-high 39 minutes, but that was only because Kerr left him in late, after pulling the other starters, seemingly hoping that the sharpshooter—who shot just 4-for-19—might find a rhythm before Game 3. Like occasional moments during the regular season, Klay took a couple of shots that looked completely outside the framework of anything Golden State was doing, almost trying to force himself into a flow at times.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon up, runs down the field to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Play
Betting

Opening Odds For 2022 Belmont Stakes

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will attempt to win the final leg of the Triple Crown but is an underdog to favorite We The People.

By Frankie Taddeo
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (12) after scoring a touchdown.
Play
Extra Mustard

Fournette Says Brady Wasn’t Happy He Visited the Pats in FA

The running back shared what Brady told him when he found out he visited the Patriots as a free agent.

By Joseph Salvador
Justin Bieber high-fiving a fan
Extra Mustard

Justin Bieber Headed For Conflict for Lightning-Rangers Game 7?

His concert is scheduled for Madison Square Garden on the same day as Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.

By Jimmy Traina
U.S basketball player Brittney Griner looks on during a game at the Tokyo Olympics.
WNBA

U.S. Veteran Trevor Reed Calls for Brittney Griner’s Release

He was released from detention in Russia in April.

By Zach Koons
Canada celebrating qualifying for the World Cup
Soccer

Canada Returns to Practice After Refusing to Play Panama Match

Sunday’s match against Panama was called off about two hours before kickoff when Canadians players refused to take the field due to strained labor negotiations.

By Associated Press
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center.
Play
Betting

Warriors-Celtics Game 3 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this three-leg, same-game parlay with +425 odds at SI Sportsbook for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors.

By Kyle Wood
Kyrie Irving with the Nets.
NBA

Kyrie Irving Expected to Re-Sign With Nets, per Report

The point guard has until June 29 to decide if he wants to opt out of the last year of his contract.

By Joseph Salvador
Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell watches warmups before a game against the North Carolina Courage.
Soccer

Pride Place Coaches on Leave Amid Misconduct Investigation

Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene will temporarily be away from the team pending the results of the investigation.

By Zach Koons