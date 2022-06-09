Draymond Green’s Wife Slams Celtics Fans’ Chants At Game 3

Draymond Green and the Warriors didn’t exactly enjoy their time in Boston on Wednesday night.

Golden State fell into a 2–1 deficit in the Finals following a 116–100 Celtics victory, and as for Green, he finished the night with just two points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. The evening didn’t seem to go much better for his wife, Hazel Renee.

Renee took to Instagram on Wednesday to voice her displeasure with fans who chanted obscenities at Green and the Warriors. She said spectators chanted “f--- you, Draymond,” toward her husband, adding “in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!“

Klay Thompson shared a similar sentiment in his postgame press conference. Thompson criticized the Boston fans for their language, sarcastically calling the Celtics faithful “really classy.”

Game 4 from TD Garden on Friday is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

