Jordan Poole’s Third-Quarter Buzzer Beater Turns Tide in Warriors’ Win

The Golden State Warriors needed a big play to turn the momentum against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Enter Jordan Poole.

After giving up 16-point lead and with their star players struggling to score throughout the game, the Warriors got a lift from Poole at the end of the third quarter.

With the Celtics ahead 74–72, the guard hit a long-range shot beyond 30 feet with 0.1 left on the clock to put Golden State ahead for good.

The Warriors ran away with it in the fourth quarter to beat the Celtics 104–94 and take a 3–2 lead in the series.

