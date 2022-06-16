The NBA announced Thursday that commissioner Adam Silver will miss Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors are up 3–2 in the series over the Celtics and Silver could miss the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy presentation if they clinch the title. It’s customary for the commissioner to present the trophy to the winning team.

If Golden State is able to win the title in Boston, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will present the trophy in his absence, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Silver missed Game 5 of the Finals due to health and safety protocols as well.

It’s unclear if Silver tested positive for COVID-19, but he may still have a chance to present the trophy in the event of a Game 7. If the Celtics can pull off the win Thursday night, the final game of the season for the championship will be Sunday in San Francisco.

Hopefully in this scenario, Silver is there healthy and on the stage when a new champion is crowned. But it’s clear the series won’t wait for him or anybody.

Game 6 at TD Garden in Boston is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

