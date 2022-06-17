Skip to main content
NBA
Warriors Dynasty to Continue for Foreseeable Future

Stephen Curry’s Family Reacts to His Fourth NBA Championship

After winning his fourth championship in six trips to the Finals, Warriors star Steph Curry secured his career in the pantheon of NBA greats.

One of the major awards that was eluding Curry was NBA Finals MVP, which he captured for the first time in his career on Thursday night. 

Curry’s encore performance in the Finals was masterclass 34 point effort to carry the Golden State offense to a road victory and secure the championship.

Curry’s younger brother Seth made sure to let the world know where Steph resides on the list of the all-time greats.

“Don’t talk about Steph again unless it’s in a convo with the [all] time great PLAYERS!!,” Seth tweeted.

“And I mean a handful of people to ever touch a basketball,” he added.

In the game’s aftermath on the floor, Steph is seen celebrating with his wife, parents and friends as the cameras caught the moment of the Warriors star with his family.

A fourth championship, an NBA Finals MVP and another memorable moment with family is certainly the way to conclude a 13th NBA season.

