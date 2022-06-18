Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Steph Curry Reveals He Got a Call From Barack Obama After NBA Championship

After sealing a seventh championship for the Warriors winning the Finals MVP award on Thursday, Stephen Curry has assuredly received plenty of congratulations. Among those who reached out was former President Barack Obama.

Not only did Obama post a congratulations tweet to the entire Warriors team, Curry said he made sure to reach out to him specifically after the game ended.

“To get a call from him and be able to hear his sense of pride and congratulations meant the world. It's all kind of surreal,” he said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Curry and Obama have always had a good relationship, which includes golfing together multiple times. In 2020, Obama was a guest on The Bill Simmons Podcast, and he went out of his way to praise Curry then.

“I have not seen anybody who can shoot that way, in as many ways, in as unlikely ways, as consistently as Steph Curry,” he said. “I know Steph well. Everything he does—it's precise and neat and tight.”

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Serena Williams
Tennis

Williams Posts Video Showing She’s ‘Ready’ Ahead of Wimbledon

The 40-year-old tennis star is ready to make her return to competition after missing a year due to a leg injury.

By Mike McDaniel
Apr 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Wrestling

Vince McMahon Appears on WWE’s ‘SmackDown’ Amid Scandal

The 76-year-old stepped down as CEO on Friday after a report emerged detailing alleged misconduct with former employees.

By Jelani Scott
Kyler Murray attends a Phoenix Suns playoff game.
Extra Mustard

Murray Gave Oklahoma Advice Ahead of CWS Game vs. Texas A&M

The Sooners alum was on hand to watch the team open the College World Series.

By Daniel Chavkin
F1 logo
Extra Mustard

Groundhog Narrowly Escapes F1 Cars During Canadian GP Practice

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which is hosting the Canadian Grand Prix for the first time since 2019, still has a groundhog problem around the track.

By Mike McDaniel
Charles Leclerc
Formula1

Charles Leclerc Dealt 10-Place Grid Penalty for F1’s Canadian GP

Reliability setbacks continue to plague the Ferrari star.

By Madeline Coleman
Anthony Rendon runs out a hit for the Los Angeles Angels.
MLB

Angels’ Anthony Rendon to Undergo Season-Ending Wrist Surgery

For the second straight season, the third baseman will not be able to play out the full year.

By Daniel Chavkin
May 24, 2022; Washington D.C., United States; Flags fly at half staff at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington DC on May 24, 2022, following a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on May 24. At least 15 people were killed when a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022.
NFL

Rep. Maloney Introduces Bills Addressing Commanders Probe

The two bills aim to combat NDA abuse and create protections for “employees whose professional images are used for illegitimate purposes.”

By Madeline Coleman
Oct 23, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of game two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Verlander Says He Almost Signed With Blue Jays Before Astros Deal

The 39-year-old pitcher is having an excellent 2022 season in his return from Tommy John surgery.

By Mike McDaniel