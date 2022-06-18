After sealing a seventh championship for the Warriors winning the Finals MVP award on Thursday, Stephen Curry has assuredly received plenty of congratulations. Among those who reached out was former President Barack Obama.

Not only did Obama post a congratulations tweet to the entire Warriors team, Curry said he made sure to reach out to him specifically after the game ended.

“To get a call from him and be able to hear his sense of pride and congratulations meant the world. It's all kind of surreal,” he said.

Curry and Obama have always had a good relationship, which includes golfing together multiple times. In 2020, Obama was a guest on The Bill Simmons Podcast, and he went out of his way to praise Curry then.

“I have not seen anybody who can shoot that way, in as many ways, in as unlikely ways, as consistently as Steph Curry,” he said. “I know Steph well. Everything he does—it's precise and neat and tight.”

