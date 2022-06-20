Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Protective Order Against Rajon Rondo Dismissed, per Report

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

An emergency protective order filed against veteran NBA point guard Rajon Rondo last month has been dismissed, according to a report from ESPN.

The protective order was filed by the mother of Rondo’s children, Ashley Bachelor, who filed the protective order after Rondo, she said, threatened her with a gun, causing her to fear for her safety, as well as the safety of her children. The protective order also said that Rondo has a history of “violent, erratic and explosive behavior.”

The incident occurred May 11, as the argument stemmed from Bachelor asking her son to finish separating his laundry while playing video games with Rondo. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After Bachelor’s request, Rondo reportedly became enraged and ripped the video game console out of the wall and damaged several items throughout the home.

Rondo then left and returned to the house a short time later to confront Bachelor with the gun. Rondo, Bachelor said, threatened to kill her and was verbally antagonizing his children in the process.

The protective order was filed May 13 but was dismissed last Thursday after the “parties reached an agreement,” according to the document obtained by ESPN.

Rondo, 36, just concluded his 16th NBA season with the Lakers and Cavaliers. He will be a free agent this summer.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Draymond Green (left), Klay Thompson (middle) and Stephen Curry (right) during the Warriors’ championship parade.
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Has NSFW Message for Critics During Parade

The Warriors forward is in the midst of a legendary victory tour.

By Joseph Salvador
A general view of the Suns court prior to Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs between the Suns and the Pelicans.
NBA

Report: Suns Name Morgan Cato Assistant GM, VP of Basketball Ops

She’ll become the first woman of color to hold the title of assistant GM.

By Zach Koons
American swimmer Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the 1500-meter freestyle at the 2022 World Championships.
Olympics

Ledecky Wins 1,500M Free for Record-Extending 17th World Title

The 25-year-old beat out the rest of the field by nearly 15 seconds.

By Associated Press
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) before the game against the Ravens.
NFL

Chase Claypool Says He’s a Top-Three Wide Receiver

He also predicted he’s going to have quite the season in 2022.

By Joseph Salvador
Jeff Fisher coaching for the Rams.
Extra Mustard

Jeff Fisher Finishes His First USFL Season With 2–8 Record

The former NFL coach struggled in his first USFL season.

By Mike McDaniel
Graphic featuring Alex Bregman of the Astros with the words MLB Power Rankings
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Revealing the Most Disappointing Players

Let’s take a look at each team’s biggest bummers this season.

By Will Laws
Maciej Rybus playing for Poland
Soccer

Poland Cuts Russia-Based Player Out of World Cup Plans

Maciej Rybus was told that he would not be in the Polish team for the Nations League and World Cup after signing with Russian club Spartak Moscow.

By Associated Press
darius lee
College Basketball

Houston Baptist Star Darius Lee Killed in Shooting

Houston Baptist coach Ron Cottrell: “He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much.”

By Nick Selbe