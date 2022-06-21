Skip to main content
Klay Thompson, Peyton Manning and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed
Dwyane Wade’s Son, Zaire, Had First NBA Workout on Monday

Zaire Wade, son of NBA legend Dwyane, held his first NBA workout with the Spurs on Monday ahead of the 2022 NBA draft. 

Wade’s father posted a picture of Zaire on Instagram wearing a Spurs practice jersey in the team’s practice facility with the caption “June 20th has another special meaning for me. 1st NBA workout.”

Ironically, Zaire’s first workout came with a team that continuously battled Dwyane’s Heat in the NBA Finals and prevented Miami from getting a third consecutive NBA title in 2014, which Dwyane pointed out in his post.

Zaire’s workout comes fresh off his first year playing in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars, the team affiliated with the NBA’s Jazz, a franchise that Dwyane holds an ownership stake in.

Through 12 games last season, Zaire averaged 1.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Prior to joining the Stars, Zaire transferred to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., in April 2020 after playing at high school powerhouse Sierra Canyon. He reclassified to the class of ‘21, but a torn ligament in his ankle ended his senior season. 

