Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Michael Jordan Meeting With Mike D’Antoni About Coaching Vacancy, per Report

Former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni is set to meet with Hornets owner Michael Jordan for a second time this offseason on Tuesday to discuss the franchise’s current coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

D’Antoni was previously considered to be one of the finalists for the Charlotte job, alongside Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, who was expected to accept the position after the NBA Finals. However, Atkinson ultimately decided to return to the Warriors as the team’s top assistant, leaving the Hornets to turn back to their other finalist.

D’Antoni, 71, was last on the sidelines with the Nets as an assistant during the 2020–21 NBA season. He stepped down from the position after just one year and spent the 2021–22 campaign as a coaching advisor with the Pelicans.

D’Antoni is considered one of the brightest coaching minds in basketball across the last 20 seasons. His most recent head coaching stint came in Houston (2016–20), when he paired with All-NBA guard James Harden to establish one of the most effective offenses in the league. He led the Rockets to four straight playoff appearances, including a Western Conference finals berth in ’18, and posted a 217–101 regular season record with the franchise.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Before coaching in Houston, D’Antoni boasted head coaching jobs with four other teams: the Nuggets (1998–99), Suns (2003–08), Knicks (2008–12) and Lakers (2012–14). 

With the Hornets, D’Antoni would have the opportunity to take over a young team, poised to make the leap to contention in the coming years. Led by 2022 All-Star LaMelo Ball, Charlotte went 43–39 last season under James Borrego and narrowly missed out on an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Combined with a few moves in free agency, a new voice at the helm could be exactly what the Hornets need to get into the postseason field next year.

More NBA Coverage:

President Biden Congratulates Warriors After NBA Finals Win
Draymond Says He Dressed in All Black for a ‘Funeral’ in Game 6
Curry Reveals He Got Call From Obama After NBA Championship

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

The USMNT will play two more games before the World Cup
Soccer

USMNT to Face Japan, Saudi Arabia in Final Pre-WC Tuneups

The U.S. will play the two Asian confederation sides in Europe in late September.

By Avi Creditor
Vikings offensive guard Dakota Dozier (78) before the game against the Lions at Ford Field.
NFL

Bears OL Dakota Dozier Placed on IR After Minicamp Injury

He was carted off the field during minicamp after an apparent leg injury.

By Joseph Salvador
Gill St. Bernard’s Naasir Cunningham dunks during the 2021 City of Palms Classic Edison Bank SLAM DUNK Contest, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Life Christian’s Hansel Enmanuel Donato (24) won the slam dunk contest. City of Palms Classic dunk contest
Play
College Basketball

Top 2024 Hoops Prospect Naasir Cunningham Forging New Path

As schools come calling for Cunningham, the 6-foot-7 wing keeps his options open with an assist from NIL deals.

By Jason Jordan
decker-missy-lead
Play
Olympics

How Brianna Decker’s Dog Has Helped in Her Injury Recovery

Adopted in May 2020, Missy was especially supportive during the first months of the pandemic. Now, she’s also aiding the U.S. hockey star in her return to the ice.

By Kristen Nelson
Stephen Curry
NBA

Six Teams With the Best Shot at Dethroning the Warriors

By Chris Herring
Herschel Walker playing for the USFL’s New Jersey Generals.
Play
Fantasy

Herschel Walker, Jim Kelly Among Original USFL’s Fantasy Stars

Fantasy football wasn’t around in the mid-1980s the way it is today, but some familiar names that played in the USFL from 1983-85 posted fantastic fantasy numbers. How do they stack up to the modern game?

By Kyle Wood
Diontae Johnson warming up with the Steelers.
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Diontae Johnson: Life Without Ben Roethlisberger

Whether his QB is Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett, it’s hard to see Johnson getting as many targets as he had last season.

By Michael Fabiano
Trail Blazers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) looks on while awaiting the start of a game.
College Basketball

Former Purdue Star Caleb Swanigan Dies at 25

The ex-Boilermaker left an indelible impact on Purdue during his two years in West Lafayette.

By Zach Koons