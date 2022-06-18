Skip to main content
Kenny Atkinson Will Stay With Warriors Over Hornets Coaching Job, per Report

Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson has decided to remain with Golden State after being offered the Hornets head coach position, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Wojnarowski initially reported that Atkinson had agreed to a four-year contract to become Charlotte’s next head coach. The Athletic’s Shams Charania also added that Atkinson met with team Charlotte owner Michael Jordan and team personnel before deciding to accept the position last week.

However, after winning an NBA title with the Warriors this week, Atkinson has reportedly changed his mind after he decided “it would be best” to stay.

According to Wojnarowski, Mike D’Antoni and Terry Stotts were the other finalists for the position, and Charlotte will now “restart” their coaching search.

Atkinson spent parts of four seasons as the Nets head coach, leading them to the playoffs in 2019. After Brooklyn fired him the following season, he spent a year as a Clippers assistant coach before joining the Warriors this past season.

The Hornets fired head coach James Borrego after going 43–39 in his fourth season with the team.

