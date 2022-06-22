Skip to main content
Nets, Kyrie Irving Still Working to Resolution on Deal, per Report

Despite recent developments, the Nets and Kyrie Irving are still working on a deal that would keep the guard with the franchise as opposed to a deal send him out, per the New York Post’s Brian Lewis. Both Irving and Brooklyn are looking to find a resolution that’s “good for both [sides].”

Lewis first reported on June 6 that Irving was expected to re-sign with the Nets but on Monday The Athletic reported that both parties were at an “impasse” which would pave the way for him to enter free agency. Irving has until June 29 to opt in or out of his $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season. 

If he were to opt out and enter free agency, he could still sign a lucrative extension and if he were to opt in he could still maneuver his way out of Brooklyn via trade. Either way, there are several scenarios depending on what both sides want. 

The crux of the issue isn’t money, but the longevity of a deal, according to Lewis. Irving wants a longer deal but the Nets are hesitant. If a deal is to get done, there will be contact stipulations that protect the Nets if Irving’s availability continues to be an issue.

The point guard has only played in 103 of 246 regular season games since joining the Nets. Irving has missed games mostly due to personal reasons and most-notably due to COVID-19 restrictions. He refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wasn’t allowed to play in most of this past season because of New York City’s vaccination mandate. 

