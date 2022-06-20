Skip to main content
Lakers, Knicks Emerging as Potential Kyrie Irving Suitors, per Report

The Nets and Kyrie Irving are at an impasse regarding how to proceed with contract negotiations this summer, paving the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open market, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Irving has a $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season. He has a June 29 deadline to opt into his deal or become a free agent. 

“Multiple sources tell The Athletic that conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets,” Charania wrote Monday. “An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace.”

Irving played just 29 games this past season. He did not play in a majority of home games as he remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 despite a New York City mandate. The mandate was lifted before the 2022 playoffs, though Irving and the Nets were swept by the Celtics in the first round. 

“I don’t really plan on going anywhere,” Irving said in April when asked about his impending free agency opportunity.

The Lakers, Knicks and Clippers are among teams interested in Irving if he declines his player option, per Charania. Irving could also opt-in to his contract before being traded. 

• President Biden Congratulates Warriors After NBA Finals Win
• Draymond Says He Dressed in All Black for a ‘Funeral’ in Game 6
Curry Reveals He Got Call From Obama After NBA Championship 

