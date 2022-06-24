The 76ers look to retool for yet another run at an elusive NBA Finals run, and have added a veteran backcourt player during the first round of Thursday’s NBA draft. Rather than make a selection at No. 23, Philadelphia sent the pick to the Grizzlies for 24-year-old De’Anthony Melton according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Danny Green is included in the deal. With the pick, the Grizzlies selected Colorado State’s David Roddy.

Melton was a valuable piece of the breakout Grizzlies backcourt rotation, scoring 10.8 points and adding 4.5 rebounds per game in 2021–22, his fourth year in the league. He shot .404/.374/.750 on the season.

Green, a three-time NBA champion, had a difficult finish to his final season with the 76ers, as he tore both the ACL and LCL in his left knee during the team’s series against the Heat. He is entering the final year of his contract, and is set to make $10 million.

Roddy, a 6’6” wing, won Mountain West Player of the Year in 2022, and earned his second straight first-team all-conference honors, as well as a spot among the AP’s All-American honorable mention selections. He averaged 15.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Rams.

