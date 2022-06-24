With the No. 13 pick, Jalen Duren was selected by the Hornets. However, he was eventually traded to the Pistons in a trade that also includes the Knicks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

After Duren was selected by Charlotte, his rights were traded over to the Knicks. New York then traded Duren to Detroit in a trade package that also includes guard Kemba Walker. It’s unknown at this time what the Knicks are getting in return.

The Knicks reportedly made this move so that they can clear up some salary space as they pursue free agent Jalen Brunson, per Marc Stein.

Walker may not be long for Detroit, though. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the two sides are “expected to discuss a contract buyout that will allow him to become a free agent.”

Wojnarowski also reported additional information on the trade, including that the Pistons sent the Hornets their 2025 first-round pick, which is originally from Milwaukee. The Pistons added this pick just yesterday, as it was included in the Jerami Grant deal.

In nearly the first half of the first round of the draft, the Knicks were involved in two trades already. Ousmane Dieng, originally selected by New York at No. 11, was traded to the Thunder. In return, the Knicks received three conditional first-round picks. Those include first rounders from the Pistons, Wizards and Nuggets in 2023.

