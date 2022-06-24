Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Knicks Trade Kemba Walker, No. 13 Pick Jalen Duran to Pistons, per Report

With the No. 13 pick, Jalen Duren was selected by the Hornets. However, he was eventually traded to the Pistons in a trade that also includes the Knicks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

After Duren was selected by Charlotte, his rights were traded over to the Knicks. New York then traded Duren to Detroit in a trade package that also includes guard Kemba Walker. It’s unknown at this time what the Knicks are getting in return.

The Knicks reportedly made this move so that they can clear up some salary space as they pursue free agent Jalen Brunson, per Marc Stein.

Walker may not be long for Detroit, though. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the two sides are “expected to discuss a contract buyout that will allow him to become a free agent.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Wojnarowski also reported additional information on the trade, including that the Pistons sent the Hornets their 2025 first-round pick, which is originally from Milwaukee. The Pistons added this pick just yesterday, as it was included in the Jerami Grant deal.

In nearly the first half of the first round of the draft, the Knicks were involved in two trades already. Ousmane Dieng, originally selected by New York at No. 11, was traded to the Thunder. In return, the Knicks received three conditional first-round picks. Those include first rounders from the Pistons, Wizards and Nuggets in 2023.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Detroit Pistons coverage, go to All Pistons

Breaking
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

YOU MAY LIKE

Ousmane Dieng shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number eleven overall pick.
NBA

Knicks, Thunder Agree to First Trade of 2022 NBA Draft

French forward Ousmane Dieng was originally selected by New York, but then traded to Oklahoma City.

By Madison Williams
Kendrick Perkins on the Cleveland Cavaliers bench in 2018.
Extra Mustard

Kendrick Perkins’s Player Comparisons Spark Major Reactions

The ESPN analyst’s takes created quite the fan reaction on Twitter Thursday night.

By Madison Williams
LaMelo Ball goes for a layup during warmups.
NBA

LaMelo Ball Reacts to Hornets Drafting Mark Williams

The young All-Star is a fan of his newest teammate.

By Dan Lyons
jaden ivey
NBA

Report: Pistons Keeping Jaden Ivey Despite ‘Several’ Trade Attempts

Detroit chose the skilled Purdue guard with the fifth pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

By Nick Selbe
Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) is introduced before the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.
Extra Mustard

Chet Holmgren’s Dad, Dave, Goes Viral at the 2022 NBA Draft

The newly drafted Thunder player’s dad’s hair was a hot topic of conversation on Thursday night.

By Madison Williams
Alvin Kamara runs the ball for the Saints.
NFL

Report: Kamara ‘Bracing for’ Six-Game Suspension

He was arrested in Las Vegas after playing in the Pro Bowl back in February.

By Dan Lyons
kyrie irving
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving Expected to Opt In, Look for New Team

Irving has a $36.9 million player option for 2022–23.

By Nick Selbe
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to forward Paolo Banchero (5) during a practice session.
Play
NBA

Paolo Banchero Gets Special Message From Coach K at Draft

The former Duke forward was selected first in Thursday night’s draft by the Orlando Magic.

By Madison Williams