The Knicks’ wheeling and dealing in anticipation of an important summer began in earnest during the NBA Draft. New York entered Thursday with the No. 11 pick, briefly held the No. 13 pick, and left the draft making zero selections. Instead, through a series of moves, the Knicks traded the No. 11 pick, four second-rounders, as well as guard Kemba Walker in exchange for three future first-round picks. New York will receive the Pistons’ and Wizards’ 2023 firsts, which are protected through the 18th pick and 14th pick, respectively. The Knicks also receive a top-four protected pick from Milwaukee in 2025.

Elsewhere in the dealings, Detroit received Kemba Walker and the 13th pick, which was used on Jalen Duren. Charlotte received a 2023 first via Denver and four second-round picks. And Oklahoma City used the 11th pick acquired from the Knicks to select Ousmane Dieng. Let’s grade the deal for each side.

Knicks: C

This is an entirely salary cap driven move by New York, and a risky one at that. New York created about $18 million worth of space by moving off its first-rounder and Walker, and is expected to create more by trying to shed some more contracts. This will give the Knicks a chance to pursue Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency, and potentially even Kyrie Irving depending on how much money the front office can shed in the next week. The added first-round picks, while not exactly coveted selections, should aid the Knicks in trying to move off players such as Evan Fournier and Alec Burks, and possibly even Derrick Rose or Nerlens Noel.

Brunson, a long-rumored Knicks target, is not an All-Star but is the kind of steady, ascending veteran New York has been searching for at point guard. The trades really only make sense if New York comes away with at least Brunson during free agency. While the Knicks have been burned by the cap space plan time and time again, the team is clearly in need of upgrades after falling out of the postseason in 2022. The flaws of their surprise 2021 playoff berth were laid bare last season, and it’s not inconceivable that signing high-floor vets will help this team more than a late lottery pick. The risk is if the Knicks end up unable to sign an impact player in free agency. Then they’ll have fumbled a chance to add more young talent next to R.J. Barrett.

Charlotte: C+

The Hornets had two first-round picks. They selected the center they wanted (Mark Williams), and traded Duren for another first and some extra seconds. Sure, why not?

Thunder: B

From SI’s Jeremy Woo’s Draft grades:

“Dieng is a big swing by Oklahoma City, but a measured one, and he’d gathered steam as a high-upside prospect over the past couple months. Oklahoma City will deploy him alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren on the perimeter, giving them a lot of size, skill and versatility (along with Jalen Williams, who they picked at No. 12). Dieng has a wide range of outcomes, but the Thunder are equipped to take him and find out.”

Pistons: B

The Pistons are expected to buy out Walker, who will become a free agent.

From SI’s Jeremy Woo’s Draft grades:

“Duren was known to be a player Detroit GM Troy Weaver coveted, but it was clear that the Pistons would need another first-round pick to get him. The details of this trade are still becoming public, but Detroit worked with the Knicks to facilitate Duren’s acquisition from Charlotte. I had Mark Williams as my personal favorite center on the board, but Duren is actually a better fit in Detroit, with more potential to develop ball skills and where he’ll get to clean up the paint for Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. I have my own concerns about where Duren actually maxes out, but this is a good fit for him, and this gives him a great opportunity to realize his own potential.”

