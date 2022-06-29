Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Are Acquiring All-Star Dejounte Murray From San Antonio
Atlanta Hawks Are Acquiring All-Star Dejounte Murray From San Antonio

NBA Trade Grades: Who Wins the Dejounte Murray Deal?

The Spurs are sending the All-Star point guard to the Hawks for Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks. We break it down.

The Hawks found an All-Star teammate for Trae Young. Dejounte Murray is headed from San Antonio to Atlanta, per multiple reports. In return, the Hawks will send Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks to the Spurs. San Antonio receives a 2023 first via Charlotte that’s lottery protected, two unprotected Atlanta firsts in 2025 and 2027, as well as the rights to a pick swap in 2026.

Murray, who will be 26 at the start of the season, averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists a game for the Spurs in 2021–22, which earned him his first All-Star selection. He is signed through 2024 when he can become an unrestricted free agent. Let’s grade the deal for both sides.

Hawks: B

Hmmm. Murray is a really, really good player. Even if he’s not a perennial All-Star, the Hawks have long needed a secondary ball-handler and somebody with Murray’s defensive capabilities. There are fair questions about fit and price here, though. This trade is going to heavily depend on Young’s ability and commitment to play off the ball. He is almost certainly capable. Yet Young has been a very high usage player since his rookie season, and making an adjustment that big is no small task. Will he remain committed even if there are growing pains? And if we zoom to the fourth quarter of a playoff game, how will Murray’s lack of outside shooting affect the Hawks when they’re asking Trae to play high pick-and-roll? The thought of Trae running around screens and sowing confusion while Murray handles is definitely tantalizing, though.

Still, three firsts are a steep price for a team that’s not exactly a contender trying to get over the hump, especially with that last pick years down the line. Murray’s contract will also end at an interesting time. You don’t trade three firsts for someone you don’t want long term. Will Atlanta be willing to pay all of Young, Murray, John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu? The latter two will need new contracts in the next two years. Meanwhile, Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter are also signed through 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Of course, Atlanta should pay to keep this whole team together. All these players are talented even if some are redundant or not perfect fits. Owners should always pay the luxury tax as far as I’m concerned. Still, if the Hawks aren’t willing, how they allocate resources if committing to a Young-Murray backcourt will be interesting to watch. Especially because it’s not the cleanest fit on paper.

Spurs: B-

At first blush, I didn’t really love this trade for San Antonio, and I still don’t. I wanted to give them a lower grade but compromised to a B- after extensive discussions with my SI colleagues Jeremy Woo and Michael Pina. Three firsts is a really good haul for the Spurs. It’s what the Pelicans acquired for Jrue Holiday, who is a better player than Murray. At the same time, I can’t bring myself to celebrate San Antonio essentially giving up on a homegrown star in favor of a tank. And every pick involved here could end up a being post-lottery first. Is that scenario better than having Murray through his prime? What if his next contract is not a max? There are ways to tank with him on the roster, too. Just look at what the Thunder have done with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ultimately, if you look at the NBA as some sort of asset fetishization game, this is a decent move for the Spurs. They aren’t winning a title with Murray as their lead guy any time soon. Now they can fully tank and take chances in the lottery, while rooting for chaos in Atlanta and hoping those picks end up being near the top of the draft. Personally, I don’t even mind the tank. But trading away a guy like Murray will never feel right to me, especially when he can be a valuable part of a good team. 

More NBA Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Brian Daboll Introductory press conference with Giants
Play
Fantasy

Ten Coaching Changes That Will Impact Fantasy Football in 2022

What can we expect from new head coaches and offensive coordinators this season?

By Michael Fabiano
Yordan Álvarez and Jeremy Peña collide while going for a fly ball vs. New York Mets.
MLB

Yordan Álvarez Carted Off After Collision With Jeremy Peña

Both Houston players had to leave the game after running into each other.

By Daniel Chavkin
A ball boy holds a tennis ball at Wimbledon.
Play
Tennis

Is Wimbledon Losing Relevance?

In our latest mailbag, we look at the changing coverage of the tournament.

By Jon Wertheim
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (50)
Play
Extra Mustard

Former Seahawks Star Thinks Geno Smith Should Be Starting QB

The linebacker thinks the former backup quarterback needs to be the 2022 season starter.

By Madison Williams
Romelu Lukaku playing for Chelsea.
Soccer

Lukaku Completes Inter Milan Return With Loan From Chelsea

The.Belgian striker broke Chelsea’s transfer record with his $135 million move back to Stamford Bridge last season.

By Associated Press
2022 Canadian Grand Prix
Formula1

F1 Will Have Sustainable Fuel by 2026, Part of Carbon Neutral Plan

The sport pledged in 2019 to be net-zero carbon by ’30.

By Madeline Coleman
Warriors forward Draymond Green holds the Larry O’Brien trophy during the NBA Championship parade in San Francisco.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond: Warriors Will Win ‘Three Of The Next Four’ Titles

Unsurprisingly, Golden State’s vocal leader thinks the team still has plenty let in the tank.

By Zach Koons
Emoni Bates shoots a ball for Memphis.
Play
College Basketball

Emoni Bates Announces Transfer to Hometown Program Eastern Michigan

The former five-star recruit is heading home.

By Dan Lyons