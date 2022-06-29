Skip to main content
NBA
Knicks Are Expected to Land Jalen Brunson
Knicks Among Teams Interested in Acquiring Dejounte Murray, per Report

The Knicks are one of the teams that have looked into trading for Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray, SNY’s Ian Begley reports.

Murray is entering the third year of a four-year, $64 million contract, but San Antonio has reportedly been shopping him around. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, San Antonio is looking for a “Jrue Holiday-like package” for Murray which would include at least three first-round picks. The Knicks currently own four picks in next year’s NBA draft, although three of them have protections.

While the Knicks have expressed interest, Fischer reports the Hawks had the “most significant discussions” as of a few days ago regarding Murray.

New York has been very active in the days before free agency officially begins on Thursday. They traded Kemba WalkerAlec Burks and Nerlens Noel along with multiple draft picks to the Pistons in two separate deals in an attempt to open up $30 million in cap space. Additionally, they are currently the favorites to land free agent point guard Jalen Brunson, and are reportedly set to offer him a four-year $110 million deal.

According to Begley, some members of the Knicks organization are intrigued by a potential Murray-Brunson backcourt, and are more worried about how Brunson would pair with current starting shooting guard Evan Fournier

