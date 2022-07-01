Karl-Anthony Towns has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $224 million supermax extension with the Timberwolves, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Towns’s deal starts in the 2024-25 season, bringing him to a total contract value of six years and $295 million, per Wojnarowski.

In securing his second All-NBA third team selection in May, Towns qualified for the league’s supermax extension. The three-time All-Star averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from beyond the arc during the regular season.

His contributions helped the Timberwolves earn only their second playoff appearance since the 2003-04 campaign. In the postseason, the Grizzlies eliminated the Timberwolves in six games in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

However, Towns averaged 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while posting 48.8/45.4/86 shooting splits against the Grizzlies. Following Minnesota’s postseason exit, the 26-year-old underwent stem cell treatment, platelet-rich plasma injections in both knees, his left ankle, left wrist and right finger with hopes of avoiding surgery in May, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

