Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
The Utah Jazz Are Trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Utah Jazz Are Trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Jazz Trading Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves, per Report

The Timberwolves are adding the NBA’s best defensive center to pair with stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. After a few days of rumors of a move, the Jazz are sending Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

In return, Utah will receive Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, 2022 draftee Walker Kessler and multiple first round picks, Wojnarowski says. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports that the Jazz will received three unprotected first rounders (2023, ’25, ’27), a top five protected pick in ’29, and a pick swap in ’26.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Gobert is entering his second year of a five-year, $205 million deal. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The seven-footer is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and has four total All-NBA teams and three All-Star Games to his name. He led the league in blocks in 2016–17, and rebounds in 2021–22.

He averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season.

The move may mark two franchises heading in opposite directions. The Jazz fell in six games to the Mavericks in the first-round of the playoffs, after reaching the conference semifinals the year before. The Timberwolves reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018, and fell in a competitive six-game series to the Grizzlies in the first round.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Robert Whittaker (blue gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center.
Play
Betting

UFC 276 Betting Preview: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Best bets and analysis for UFC 276, headlined by heavy favorite Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
Malcolm Brogdon
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Celtics Steal Malcolm Brogdon From Pacers

Boston added a much needed playmaker, while Indiana continues its rebuild.

By Michael Pina
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
NBA

Report: Kings Trading for Hawks Guard Kevin Huerter

The sharpshooting former first-round pick leaves Atlanta after four seasons.

By Jelani Scott
Jun 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB

MLB Trade Deadline Primer: What to Know With a Month to Go

By Matt Martell
pac12 logo
Play
College Football

Pac-12 Says It Will ‘Explore All Expansion Options’

Ten schools will remain in the Power Five conference after USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten.

By Madeline Coleman
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves up court during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Los Angeles after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The details of the arrest and the charges were not immediately available. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)
NBA

Bridges’s Wife Shares Injury Photos From Alleged Domestic Abuse

The 24-year-old was charged with felony domestic abuse following his arrest in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

By Jelani Scott
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant Game 3 of 2022 NBA playoffs first-round series vs. Celtics
Play
Betting

Suns, Heat Title Odds Rise Amid Reports of Kevin Durant’s Trade Request

If and when the Nets trade their superstar, championship odds will change drastically for multiple NBA teams.

By Kyle Wood
Wide shot of a Money in the Bank qualifying match on WWE Raw
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Money in the Bank’

Here’s why Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch should capture the briefcases on Saturday in Las Vegas.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer