NBA Free Agency Tracker 2022: Latest Deals, Trades and News
The NBA offseason is already in full swing and with the 2022 draft having come and gone, teams are jockeying to fill out their rosters through trades and free agent signings.
The early offseason buzz has come out of the two New York franchises, headlined by Kyrie Irving and the Nets. However, the All-Star point guard opted into his $36.5 million player option for the 2022–23 season, signaling his return to Brooklyn, at least for now.
A few miles away, the Knicks have been the biggest mover ahead of the official start to free agency, making a series of trades during and after the draft to clear up cap space. The franchise has emerged as the frontrunner to land Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson and could make an offer that would pay the impending free agent more than $25 million per year.
Around the NBA, other star players have decisions to make regarding player options, including James Harden ($47.4 million) and Bradley Beal ($36.4 million). Zach LaVine, Deandre Ayton and others headline the group of free agents that could opt for a change of scenery in the coming days.
SI Recommends
Deals cannot officially be agreed to until 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 30. Here are the latest news, rumors and free agency signings from around the NBA:
- Nets superstar Kevin Durant has requested a trade from Brooklyn. The 33-year-old is already working with Nets GM Sean Marks on finding a resolution, and has included the Suns and Heat on his list of preferred destinations. (Shams Charania, The Athletic; Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- The Spurs are expected to waive forward Danilo Gallinari after acquiring him in the Dejounte Murray trade with the Hawks. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Nets point guard Patty Mills is declining his $6.2 million player option to become a free agent. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- The Spurs are trading guard Dejounte Murray to the Hawks for Danilo Gallinari and three first round picks in 2023, 2025 and 2027, along with a pick swap in 2026. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Sixers guard James Harden is declining his $47.4 million player option, making him a free agent. However, Harden is still expected to re-sign with Philadelphia, allowing the team to gain financial flexibility. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- Bucks forward Bobby Portis has declined his $4.6 million player option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4 million option for the 2022–23 season, which makes him eligible for a five-year, $250.9 million supermax contract with the Wizards, or a four-year deal elsewhere. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN and Fred Katz, The Athletic)
- The Wizards are finalizing a trade that will send guards Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Nuggets in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The Knicks have agreed to trade center Nerlens Noel, guard Alec Burks, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick and $6 million to the Pistons in an effort to clear cap space. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract extension. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Clippers center Ivica Zubac has agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension to stay in Los Angeles. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- The Knicks have emerged as a frontrunner to sign Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson in free agency on a possible four-year deal, worth an excess of $100 million. (Marc Stein and Tim MacMahon, ESPN)
- Bulls center Tony Bradley is exercising his $2 million player option for next season. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million player option to return to the Lakers for the 2022-23 season. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Point guard John Wall has reached a buyout agreement with the Rockets, giving back approximately $7 million of his $47.4 million salary next season to enter free agency. The former All-Star intends to sign with the Clippers when he clear waivers. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)
- Kyrie Irving is opting into his $36.5 million player option with the Nets next season, nixing reports that he was seeking a sign-and-trade out of Brooklyn. Although Irving could still be traded as an expiring contract, his decision quieted down speculation about Kevin Durant “following him out the door.” (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The Grizzlies have agreed to trade guard De’Anthony Melton to the 76ers in exchange for the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, which Memphis used to select Colorado State’s David Roddy. Danny Green was also included in the deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN and Shams Charania, The Athletic)
- The Knicks made a series of trades during the 2022 NBA draft, sending rookie Jalen Duren and Kemba Walker to the Pistons and rookie Ousmane Dieng to the Thunder. New York received three future first-round picks in the deal and gained “increased financial flexibility,” according to team president Leon Rose. (Tim Bontemps, ESPN)
- The Trail Blazers have acquired forward Jerami Grant from the Pistons in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is exercising his $5.7 million option to return to Milwaukee. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
- The Rockets are finalizing a deal to send center Christian Wood to the Mavericks. Houston received the No. 26 pick in the 2022 draft along with four players–Boban Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
Follow the NBA all year long with fuboTV: Start a 7-day trial today!
More NBA Coverage: