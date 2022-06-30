NBA Free Agency Tracker 2022: Latest Deals, Trades and News

The NBA offseason is already in full swing and with the 2022 draft having come and gone, teams are jockeying to fill out their rosters through trades and free agent signings.

The early offseason buzz has come out of the two New York franchises, headlined by Kyrie Irving and the Nets. However, the All-Star point guard opted into his $36.5 million player option for the 2022–23 season, signaling his return to Brooklyn, at least for now.

A few miles away, the Knicks have been the biggest mover ahead of the official start to free agency, making a series of trades during and after the draft to clear up cap space. The franchise has emerged as the frontrunner to land Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson and could make an offer that would pay the impending free agent more than $25 million per year.

Around the NBA, other star players have decisions to make regarding player options, including James Harden ($47.4 million) and Bradley Beal ($36.4 million). Zach LaVine, Deandre Ayton and others headline the group of free agents that could opt for a change of scenery in the coming days.

Deals cannot officially be agreed to until 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 30. Here are the latest news, rumors and free agency signings from around the NBA:

