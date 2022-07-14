Skip to main content
Jazz, Knicks Start Donovan Mitchell Trade Discussions, per Report

As the NBA offseason continues, the Knicks and Jazz have engaged in trade talks centered on three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, according to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Utah is reportedly talking to numerous teams about a potential Mitchell swap, but New York has emerged as the “focused destination,” per The Athletic.

The Jazz have already dealt center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves this offseason, signaling a shift into a franchise reset for Utah. The Jazz fell in six games to the Mavericks in the first round of the 2022 playoffs after reaching the conference semifinals the year before.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have already added point guard Jalen Brunson on a four-year, $104 million deal. Reports have already come out from New York that the team has “no interest” in including former No. 3 overall pick R.J. Barrett in any trades this offseason.

New York has eight future first-round picks to include in a trade package with Utah, as the Jazz look to acquire future assets in the form of draft picks and players on rookie-scale contracts. The Heat are also interested in trading for Mitchell, per Charania and Jones, though lack the same level of draft picks and young, less expensive players as the Knicks.

Mitchell is a New York native, spending much of his youth there before attending his final two high school years in Connecticut. In 67 games last season, he averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game on 44.8% shooting from the field.

Breaking
