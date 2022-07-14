The Nuggets agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Caldwell-Pope is now signed through 2024–25, per Wojnarowski. He has a player option for the 2025–26 season.

Denver acquired Caldwell-Pope in a trade with the Wizards in July as Will Barton and Monté Morris were sent to Washington. Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season, logging starts in 77 contests.

Next year will mark Caldwell-Pope’s 10th year in the NBA after being drafted with the No. 8 pick in the 2013 NBA draft. The Georgia product spent his first four seasons with the Pistons before a four-year stint with the Lakers, in which he won the 2020 Finals.

