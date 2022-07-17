Former NBA champion and 19-year veteran Jason Terry is joining the staff of new Jazz coach Will Hardy, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday.

Terry, who was also on Utah’s list of candidates during its coaching search, will serve as an assistant under Hardy entering this season. The move effectively ends the 44-year-old’s head coaching stint with the Nuggets’ NBA G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold, less than a year after his arrival last August. Terry led the Gold to a 17–15 record in the 2021–22 season but fell short of securing a playoff berth.

Prior to his time with Grand Rapids, he held a brief tenure as an assistant with his alma mater Arizona for the 2020–21 campaign and spent the 2019-20 season as the assistant general manager for the Texas Legends, the G League affiliate of the Mavericks—his home for eight NBA seasons. He also spent time playing in Ice Cube’s Big3 Basketball League in ’19.

Drafted No. 10 by the Hawks in the 1999 NBA draft, Terry carved out a well-regarded niche as a sharpshooter throughout his nearly two-decade-long career. After spending his first five years in Atlanta, Terry landed with Dallas via trade in 2004 and went on to play a key role next to Dirk Nowitzki, eventually helping the club win its first NBA title in ’11. He retired in ’18 after one-year runs with the Celtics and Nets, and a pair of two-year stints with the Rockets and Bucks.

