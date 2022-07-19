Andrew Wiggins had the best NBA season he could ask for, earning his first All-Star honors as well as playing a key part in helping the Warriors secure an NBA championship. However, on Tuesday, the Golden State forward said the one thing he regrets from last season was receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

“I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, not missing out on the year, the best year of my career,” Wiggins told FanSided. “But for my body, I just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that and I didn’t like that it wasn’t my choice. I did not like that it was either get this or don’t play.”

In March 2020, the beginning phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wiggins had publicly stated that he would not be receiving the vaccine and that it was “not really something” his family believed in. However, Wiggins vaccination status became an ongoing topic during the NBA’s preseason. At that time, San Francisco was one of two local authorities in NBA markets that mandated people to be fully vaccinated to be allowed indoors for entertainment.

After previously telling reporters that his vaccination status was none of their business during the Warriors Media Day and the league denying his request to get a religious exemption for the vaccine, Wiggins later explained why he received the vaccine.

“The only options were to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA,” Wiggins told reporters on Oct. 5. “It was a tough decision. Hopefully, it works out in the long run and in 10 years I'm still healthy.”

In his breakout season, Wiggins averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds while shooting 46.6% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc through 73 regular season games. In the playoffs, he averaged 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds that included an iconic Game 5 performance where he led the Warriors in points (26) and rebounds (13).

The 27-year-old has one year left before reaching free agency. In June, the small forward told ESPN’s Kendra Andrews that he wants to remain in Golden State.

“I would love to stay here,” Wiggins said. “Being here, this is top-notch. The way they treat the players ... we’re all one big family. I feel like a lot of places may say that, but they show it through their actions.”

Golden State acquired Wiggins at the trade deadline in 2019 after he spent his first five NBA seasons with the Timberwolves.

