As rumors continue to swirl regarding the Lakers and their plans for Russell Westbrook, a list of teams has emerged that are interested in acquiring the All-Star guard.

The Jazz, Knicks and Pacers are among teams that have discussed potential deals with the Lakers for Westbrook and draft picks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

There is no deal imminent for Westbrook with two months remaining in the league’s offseason.

Westbrook endured an up-and-down first year with the Lakers, as he struggled to fit in offensively with LeBron James, and when healthy, Anthony Davis.

The lack of cohesion for the team as Westbrook entered the fold is at least partially to blame for the tough season for Los Angeles. The Lakers entered the season as one of several Western Conference teams expected to be in the championship conversation, but they fell far short of their goals.

Los Angeles went 33–49 last season, good for No. 11 in the West.

More NBA Coverage: