Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Aron Baynes Resumes Basketball Career, Signs With NBL’s Brisbane Bullets

Veteran center Aron Baynes has agreed to return to basketball with the NBL’s Brisbane Bullets, just a year after a freak fall at the Tokyo Olympics left him hospitalized and initially unable to walk, his agent Daniel Moldovan told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Baynes will sign a two-year deal with the Australian club but the contract has a provision that will allow him to leave and return to the NBA should he receive an opportunity to do so, per Windhorst. Baynes reportedly had offers from teams in both Europe and China, but those deals wouldn’t have allowed an out to return to the NBA, which remains his ultimate goal.

Baynes worked out for a handful of teams in Las Vegas earlier this month during the NBA’s Summer League, about six months after he resumed playing basketball. Until this January, the 35-year-old was going through a grueling, months-long rehabilitation process after suffering a spinal cord injury when he slipped in the bathroom during the fourth quarter of Australia’s game against Italy in the Tokyo Olympics. He spent a few months in hospitals in Tokyo and Brisbane last summer, beginning to undergo physical therapy to regain strength in his limbs.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Baynes, a nine-year NBA veteran, last played for the Raptors in the 2020-21 season, averaging 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. He previously played for the Spurs, winning an NBA championship in 2014, as well as the Pistons, Celtics and Suns.

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: She Reported a PGA Player for Domestic Violence. What Didn’t Happen Next. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry smiles before an NBA Finals game.
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Blasts Home Run During Batting Practice in Oakland

The Warriors point guard continues to show off his skills in other sports.

By Daniel Chavkin1 minute ago
bears helmet
Play
Extra Mustard

Bears Host Highland Park Football Team During First Week of Training Camp

Chicago brought big smiles and excitement to players on the high school football team.

By Wilton Jackson3 minutes ago
Angels star Mike Trout during a game.
Play
MLB

Angels Trainer Says Trout Has Rare Chronic Back Condition

He’s been out since mid-July with what the Angels trainer called a rare condition that could be a factor for the rest of his career.

By Dan Lyons18 minutes ago
A view of the Alabama Crimson Tide logo
College Football

No. 1 Safety Recruit Caleb Downs Commits to Alabama

The five-star DB received offers from over 30 programs.

By Madison Williams21 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

How Will Seahawks Handle Running Backs Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker?

With Chris Carson retiring, Seattle’s backfield looks like a committee of two.

By Jennifer Piacenti23 minutes ago
Brittney Griner
WNBA

Report: White House Makes Exchange Offer With Russia for Griner

Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly acknowledged an offer of some sort was made for the release of the WNBA star and Paul Whelan.

By Madeline Coleman33 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski after minicamp.
Play
NFL

Stefanski Gives Plan on QB Status As Team Awaits Watson Ruling

There is still no news on Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on Deshaun Watson’s status for the upcoming season.

By Madeline Coleman35 minutes ago
Milwaukee Bucks logo
Extra Mustard

Bucks Unveil New Alternate Black Uniforms for 2022–23

Milwaukee reveals the third edition of its “Fear the Deer” uniform series.

By Thomas Neumann44 minutes ago