Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Signs With Excel Sports Management, per Report

On Monday, Lakers star Russell Westbrook told ESPN that he signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Westbrook and his longtime agent, Wasserman’s Thad Foucher, parted ways in July. In a statement to ESPN, Foucher cited “irreconcilable differences” as the primary reason for the split, suggesting that he and Westbrook were not aligned on the best move for the nine-time All-Star going forward.

“I represented Russell Westbrook for 14 years and am proud of our partnership which included a highly successful 2008 draft, a super-max contract and the only renegotiation-and-extend max contract in history,” Foucher said in the statement, per Wojnarowski. “I also supported Russell throughout his rise into a prominent fashion industry figure and recently orchestrated three successive trades on Russell’s behalf—culminating with the trade to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

“Each time, teams gave up valuable players and assets to acquire Russell—and each time, a new organization embraced his arrival. We did it together with grace and class.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Foucher was Westbrook’s agent ever since he was drafted with the No. 4 pick in the 2008 NBA draft out of UCLA. Now 33, Westbrook is going into his 15th NBA season with new representation and a lot to prove. The ’17 MVP faced nonstop criticism this past season after Los Angeles finished with a 33–49 record after the trio of Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James were expected to compete for a championship. 

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists but struggled from behind the arc and taking care of the ball. He shot just under 30% from three-point range and averaged 3.8 turnovers a game. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers 

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield prepares to throw a pass during training camp practice.
NFL

Mayfield On Not Facing Watson After Suspension: ‘None of My Business’

The new Panthers quarterback made clear that he doesn’t care who lines up under center when he takes on his former team in Week 1.

By Zach Koons21 minutes ago
frankie montas
Play
MLB

Yankees Acquire Montas, Trivino From A’s for Four Prospects

The Yankees loaded up their pitching staff ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

By Nick Selbe42 minutes ago
NBA legend Bill Russell stares into the camera.
Play
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Writes Heartfelt Tribute to Bill Russell

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer pens a touching essay to the big man who influenced him on and off the court.

By Thomas Neumann52 minutes ago
Deshaun Watson with a towel over his head at Browns camp
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Suspension: Examining Process, Precedent

Our Business of Football columnist analyzes the factors that influenced Sue L. Robinson’s decision on the Browns’ quarterback.

By Andrew Brandt54 minutes ago
Brandon Moreno at UFC 277
MMA

Moreno's Masterful Kick Symbolizes His Evolution

Moreno wants to be known as more than a boxer and become the undisputed flyweight champion.

By Justin Barrasso1 hour ago
Deshaun Watson looks down during Browns practice.
NFL

Browns Owners Issue Statement on Deshaun Watson Ruling

Sue L. Robinson ruled that the Browns quarterback should be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
NFL

Broncos WR KJ Hamler Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts

He said his ACL injury and the death of his grandmother took a serious toll on him.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Cowboys receiver James Washington (83) carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Play
NFL

Report: Cowboys Fear James Washington Suffered Jones Fracture

The 26-year-old wideout signed a one-year deal with Dallas this offseason.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago