NBA

Russell Westbrook, Agent Parting Ways Over ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Lakers star Russell Westbrook and longtime agent, Wasserman’s Thad Foucher, have parted ways, Foucher told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Friday

In a statement to ESPN, Foucher cited “irreconcilable differences” as the primary reason for the split, suggesting that he and Westbrook were not aligned on the best move for the nine-time All-Star going forward.

“I represented Russell Westbrook for 14 years and am proud of our partnership which included a highly successful 2008 draft, a super-max contract and the only renegotiation-and-extend max contract in history,” Foucher said in the statement, per Wojnarowski. “I also supported Russell throughout his rise into a prominent fashion industry figure and recently orchestrated three successive trades on Russell’s behalf – culminating with the trade to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

“Each time, teams gave up valuable players and assets to acquire Russell – and each time, a new organization embraced his arrival. We did it together with grace and class.”

Westbrook has once again been the subject of growing trade rumors following a tumultuous first season in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old saw his production diminish significantly from the 2020–21 campaign and was ridiculed throughout the season as the Lakers stumbled to a 33–49 record.

Foucher, who has served as Westbrook’s agent since the point guard left UCLA as a sophomore in 2008 and became the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, said that he believes Westbrook’s “best option is to stay with the Lakers” and “embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered.”

Westbrook already exercised the player option on his contract, which is due to pay him $47 million during the 2022–23 season.

“Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario,” Foucher continue. “And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout.

"My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell's value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired.

“Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best.”

