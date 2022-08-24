Clark Atlanta University’s Mighty Marching Panthers are one of the country’s most iconic collegiate marching bands. They provide the soundtrack for the first episode of “Hoops Passport,” a multi-part video series presented by Sports Illustrated and Red Bull Media House.

The series, which stars NBA shooting coach Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews and Baylor assistant women’s basketball coach Chloe Pavetch, opened with an episode spotlighting Atlanta’s impressive growing basketball culture.

There was no better way to open than a look at the Mighty Marching Panthers in action. Viewers are likely not strangers to the band, however. In years past, they’ve been featured in the 2002 film Drumline, a series of McDonald’s commercials that ran in ’08, an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in ’06, along with many performances for major events around Atlanta.

Incredible marching bands are an intrinsic part of the culture of HBCUs like Clark Atlanta University, and thus, a major part of the larger sports culture in the South.

“Hoops Passport” explores how basketball has shaped the people, culture and DNA of hoop hotbeds Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York, with an emphasis on the women’s game, grassroots organizers and local hot spots.

Former WNBA star Ty Young—the first-ever draft pick of the Atlanta Dream—appeared in the first episode. Stefanie Dolson, Hoop York City’s Alex Taylor, Baby Shaq and Christ the King’s Bob Mackey are among the basketball icons that will appear over the course of the series.

The full episodes will air on SI‘s official YouTube channel, which can be accessed here. The series can also be seen on Sports Illustrated and Red Bull social channels.

The full schedule can be found below:

Atlanta - Tuesday, August 23rd

Washington, D.C. - Tuesday, August 30th

New York - Tuesday, Sept. 6th

