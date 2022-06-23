Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated and Red Bull Present ‘Hoops Passport’

Sports Illustrated and Red Bull proudly present “Hoops Passport,” a multi-part video series that combines basketball, travel and human-interest stories.

The three-part video series will feature Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews, who is one of the NBA’s premier shooting coaches, and Chloe Pavlech, who is the former Lead Content Strategist for women’s basketball at Overtime and a current assistant women’s basketball coach at Baylor.

The full episodes will air on SI‘s official YouTube channel, which can be accessed here. The series can also be seen on Sports Illustrated and Red Bull social channels.

The full schedule can be found below:

  • New York - Tuesday, July 12th
  • Washington, D.C. - Tuesday, July 19th
  • Atlanta - Tuesday, July 26th
