On what would’ve been Kobe Bryant’s 44th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Lakers honored the late legend by giving newborns at UCLA’s Mattel Children’s Hospital Bryant-inspired gifts who were born on the same day as him.

This is the second year the Lakers have donated a care package for the newborns on Bryant’s birthday. The five-time NBA champion died in a helicopter crash in Jan. 2020.

In photos shared by the Lakers on Tuesday, the newborn can be seen sporting a beanie with Bryant’s infamous No. 8 on it, while the mom wears Bryant’s other notable No. 24 on her shirt.

The team also included a note to each newborn at the hospital.

“WELCOME TO THE WORLD!” the note reads. “One of your family’s most special days has landed on one of our organization’s most celebrated days. On this year’s Kobe Day, here’s to your next-generation Lakers fan. They’ve already got a little of the Mamba Mentality in them.”

