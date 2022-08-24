Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, is being reviewed further after potentially suffering ligament damage in his foot, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Thunder rookie underwent tests on his foot, and a timetable for further review of his foot is still being determined. However, per Charania, the initial exams showed it is possible he has torn ligaments in his foot.

It’s also unclear how this injury would affect Holmgren’s rookie season. NBA teams begin reporting to training camp next month. Based on Charania’s report, though, it sounds like Oklahoma City is worried about what this injury could mean for its top draft pick moving forward.

Holmgren suffered the possible injury while participating in The CrawsOver pro-am event in Seattle on Saturday, which was headlined by various NBA stars including as LeBron James.

The center played one season at Gonzaga, finishing with averages of 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. His impressive college performance helped him become one of the top draft prospects in 2022.

In his debut summer league game, Holmgren stunned NBA fans right off the bat as he scored 13 points in the first quarter. He finished with 23 points, going 4-of-6 from three-point range and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line. He also earned one of his six blocked shots—a new summer league record—against the 7’6” Jazz center Tacko Fall as he went up for a layup in the first quarter of the game.

