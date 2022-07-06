Watch: Chet Holmgren Blocks Tacko Fall in Summer League Debut

The No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, Chet Holmgren, made his Summer League debut on Tuesday night as the Thunder took on the Jazz.

The 7’1” rookie forward blew basketball fans away in his debut, dropping 13 points in the first quarter alone.

One of the most mesmerizing moments of Holmgren’s debut was when he blocked resident NBA skyscraper Tacko Fall, who is just a bit taller than Holmgren at 7’6”.

In the first quarter, the former Gonzaga star timed his jump perfectly and met Fall at the rim.

Tuesday night marked Fall’s first game with the Jazz after Utah added him to its Summer League roster. The former UCF star has played for the Celtics and most recently the Cavaliers.

Additionally, Holmgren signed his official deal with the Thunder on Tuesday morning. He enters his first NBA season after spending one year at Gonzaga. He appeared in 32 games averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.7 blocks per game.

