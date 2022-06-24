Chet Holmgren Goes No. 2 to Thunder in 2022 NBA Draft

Former Gonzaga standout Chet Holmgren is heading to Oklahoma City.

The seven-footer was taken with the second pick by the Thunder in Thursday night’s NBA draft following a freshman campaign in which he was one of the nation’s most dominant two-way players.

The 2022 WCC Defensive Player of the Year averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game for the Bulldogs, leading them to a 28–4 record and a Sweet 16 appearance.

Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo wrote the following about Holmgren in his final draft analysis: “His unique skill set, size and mobility fall in line with what the Thunder tend to prefer in prospects, and they can be patient and have playmakers on the roster who can help facilitate his growth as a scorer.”

After making the postseason in 10 out of 11 years from 2010 to ’20, the Thunder have won a combined 46 games over the past two seasons. Oklahoma City hasn’t won a playoff series since ’16, when the team advanced lost to the Warriors in seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

