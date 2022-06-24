Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Chet Holmgren Believes He Should Be the No. 1 Overall Pick in the NBA Draft
Chet Holmgren Believes He Should Be the No. 1 Overall Pick in the NBA Draft

Chet Holmgren Goes No. 2 to Thunder in 2022 NBA Draft

Former Gonzaga standout Chet Holmgren is heading to Oklahoma City.

The seven-footer was taken with the second pick by the Thunder in Thursday night’s NBA draft following a freshman campaign in which he was one of the nation’s most dominant two-way players.

The 2022 WCC Defensive Player of the Year averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game for the Bulldogs, leading them to a 28–4 record and a Sweet 16 appearance.

Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo wrote the following about Holmgren in his final draft analysis: “His unique skill set, size and mobility fall in line with what the Thunder tend to prefer in prospects, and they can be patient and have playmakers on the roster who can help facilitate his growth as a scorer.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After making the postseason in 10 out of 11 years from 2010 to ’20, the Thunder have won a combined 46 games over the past two seasons. Oklahoma City hasn’t won a playoff series since ’16, when the team advanced lost to the Warriors in seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Oklahoma City Thunder coverage, go to Inside The Thunder. 

Breaking
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

YOU MAY LIKE

kyrie irving
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving Expected to Opt In, Look for New Team

Irving has a $36.9 million player option for 2022–23.

By Nick Selbe
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to forward Paolo Banchero (5) during a practice session.
Play
NBA

Paolo Banchero Gets Special Message From Coach K at Draft

The former Duke forward was selected first in Thursday night’s draft by the Orlando Magic.

By Madison Williams
Jabari Smith drives with the ball for Auburn.
NBA

Rockets Take Auburn’s Jabari Smith With No. 3 Pick in Draft

The Tigers star has found a new home in Houston.

By Joseph Salvador
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Sweat flies through the air as Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) saves a ball from going out of bounds against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
NBA

Paolo Banchero Goes No. 1 Overall to Magic in NBA Draft

The 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year will go from leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four to helping Orlando rebuild.

By Madeline Coleman
justin herbert
NFL

Justin Herbert Says Chargers Haven’t Discussed Extension

The star quarterback has thrown for 69 touchdowns and nearly 10,000 yards during his first two seasons.

By Nick Selbe
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks to guard Kyrie Irving (11).
NBA

Report: Durant Hasn’t Told Nets He’ll Request Trade If Irving Leaves

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that the Brooklyn forward may remain with the Nets even if his co-star is traded.

By Madison Williams
Jun 23, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels center fielder TJ McCants (16), shortstop Jacob Gonzalez (7), first baseman Tim Elko (25), second baseman Peyton Chatagnier (1) and left fielder Kevin Graham (35) celebrate after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks to advance to the final series of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field.
College

Men’s College World Series Championship Matchup Is Set

The Rebels were the last team picked for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament and have now reached the finals for the first time.

By Associated Press
Feb 28, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) dribbles the ball down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Graphic of Kings’ Brutal Recent Draft History is Going Viral

“Better luck next year” has never sounded so promising.

By Jelani Scott