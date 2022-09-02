After five years with the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell will play in a new city and a new team when the 2022-23 NBA season begins.

Shortly after the Jazz traded Mitchell to the Cavaliers on Thursday, the three-time All-Star shared his reaction to the move, tweeting a picture of him wearing a Cavaliers jersey side by side with the infamous Brian Windhorst meme.

Could Mitchell have been destined to join a franchise seeking to reinsert itself among the NBA’s elite teams post its LeBron James era?

While the answer to that question will remain a mystery, Utah traded Mitchell to Cleveland for three unprotected first-round picks (2025, ’27 and ’29) and two pick swaps, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. In return, the Cavaliers sent Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji to the Jazz, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

As Mitchell prepares to start the next chapter of his NBA career in the midwest, James shared his excitement for Mitchell to join his former team.

“SO TOUGH!!!!! Super Dope,” James said on Twitter.

Mitchell joins '22 All Stars Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland as well as exceptional young forward Evan Mobley in Cleveland.

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: Predicting All 272 Games of the 2022 NFL Season