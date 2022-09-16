In wake of Robert Sarver’s suspension after an NBA investigation into his conduct as owner of the Suns, the team is in danger of losing sponsorship dollars. PayPal, which has one year remaining on a deal as Phoenix’s jersey patch sponsor, announced it will not renew the pact if Sarver remains the owner.

“PayPal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of combatting racism, sexism and all kinds of discrimination,” the company said in a statement. “We have reviewed the report of the NBA league’s independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values. PayPal’s sponsorship with the Suns is set to expire at the end of the current season.

“In light of the findings of the NBA’s investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his investigation.”

However, PayPal made sure to give credit to the minority leadership within the Suns organization: head coach Monty Williams, general manager James Jones, assistant general manager Morgan Cato and senior vice president of people and culture Kim Corbitt.

On Tuesday, the NBA suspended Sarver for a year and fined him $10 million after the league found that he engaged in inappropriate conduct as owner of the Suns and the WNBA’s Mercury. Among the NBA’s findings included Sarver saying the n-word at least five times, directing inappropriate comments toward women and acting inappropriately physically toward male employees.

ESPN first reported Sarver’s inappropriate conduct in November 2021, and the NBA opened its investigation soon afterward. However, the league said in a statement that it didn’t go further with its punishment because it believed Sarver’s behavior was not “motivated by racial or gender-based animus.”

Despite the NBA’s suspension, many figures around the league have said the sanctions aren’t enough. LeBron James, Chris Paul and Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi all said they believe the NBA needed to punish Sarver more severely.

