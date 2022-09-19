Celtics to Honor Bill Russell With Court Logo at TD Garden

The Celtics have unveiled one of several tributes planned for the 2022–23 season in honor of the late Bill Russell, who died on July 31 at the age of 88.

Boston announced Russell’s legendary No. 6 will adorn the free throw lanes on both ends of its signature parquet court, marking the first time numerical text will be featured within that area on an NBA court. The team said in a statement the addition was made to both lanes in order to “pay homage to Bill Russell’s dominant play in the paint.”

The reimagined floor adds a special touch to what is sure to be an emotional Celtics’ season opener against the 76ers on Oct. 18, one of two upcoming tribute nights in the two-time Hall of Famer and civil rights pioneer’s memory. The other tribute night is scheduled for a contest against the Grizzlies on Feb. 12, which would have been Russell’s 89th birthday.

Boston has also previously announced players will wear special Russell-themed jerseys for some games throughout the season. The 11-time NBA champion had the chance to collaborate with the Celtics and NBA on the project before his death.

In addition to the Celtics’ host of tributes, the NBA has already announced other homages to Russell’s legacy set for the upcoming season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced in August that No. 6 has been permanently retired across all 30 teams. Every NBA court will display a clover-shaped logo with the number 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table while players throughout the league will also wear a commemorative patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys.

