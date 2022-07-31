Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer and Boston Legend, Dies at 88
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer and Boston Legend, Dies at 88

Sports World Honors 11-Time NBA Champion Bill Russell

The sports world lost a trailblazing icon on Sunday with the death of 11-time NBA champion and basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell at the age of 88.

Universally regarded as one of the greatest and most important players in the sport’s history, Russell forged an indelible legacy during his 13-year NBA career, winning 11 titles and five MVPs with the Celtics from 1956 to ’69. Among Russell’s countless achievements both on and off the floor, the two-time Naismith Hall of Fame inductee and 2011 Presidential Medal of Freedom winner forever altered the course of sports history in 1966 by becoming the first black head coach in North American sports—a role he served in while captaining Boston to two more titles in his final three seasons.

After news of Russell’s death broke Sunday morning, tributes poured in from athletes and personalities across the globe in honor of the basketball legend and civil rights pioneer:

More Bill Russell coverage:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Breaking
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

Bill-Russell-Hall-of-Fame-Ring
NBA

Celtics Release Statement Honoring Franchise Legend Bill Russell

The 11-time champion passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.

By Mike McDaniel2 minutes ago
A celebration breaks out at SummerSlam.
MMA

SummerSlam Delivers Much-Needed Positive Night for WWE

In the first pay-per-view under the creative leadership of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the world of wrestling received an energy jolt.

By Justin Barrasso4 minutes ago
Detroit Tigers announcer Ernie Harwell in the broadcast booth Sept. 16, 2002, after leaving the game earlier to check on his wife, Lulu, who became ill during the Tigers celebration in his honor the day before.
Play
MLB

The Weirdest Baseball Trades Ever

A broadcaster for a minor leaguer? A Hall of Famer for a fence? Here are the strangest swaps of all time.

By Lochlahn March35 minutes ago
George Russell, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton celebrating on podium after the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Formula1

Verstappen Wins After Spin, Ferrari Woes Persist: F1 Hungary Takeaways

The Prancing Horse has more performance questions than just a bungled tire strategy call. Meanwhile, Mercedes rounded out the podium once again.

By Madeline Coleman36 minutes ago
NBA legend Bill Russell stares into the camera.
Play
NBA

Adam Silver Releases Statement After Bill Russell’s Death

The NBA commissioner called Russell “the greatest champion in all of team sports.”

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
bill-russell-celtics
Play
NBA

NBA Legend Bill Russell Dies at 88

The Celtics icon and civil rights champion leaves behind a storied legacy as one of the most accomplished players in sports history.

By Nick Selbe2 hours ago
Alec Pierce catching a pass during Colts camp.
Play
NFL

Colts Training Camp: Rookies Expected to Contribute Early

Indianapolis is trying to figure out how Alec Pierce and Bernhard Raimann fit within a Matt Ryan-led offense.

By Albert Breer2 hours ago
Annemiek van Vleuten
Cycling

Van Vleuten Breaks Through to Win Women’s Tour de France

The Dutch rider adds to her Olympic gold medal and world championships gold medals.

By Associated Press2 hours ago