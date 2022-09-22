The Pistons acquired veteran forward Bojan Bogdanović in a trade with the Jazz on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Utah will reportedly receive forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee in the deal.

Bogdanović, 33, has been one of the NBA’s premier three-point shooters in recent years. He sports a career 39.2% mark from beyond the arc, and he averaged 18.1 points per game last season. Bogdanović has been with the Jazz for each of the last three seasons after stints in Brooklyn, Washington and Indiana.

Bogdanović is now slated to be a member of Detroit’s starting five as it continues its rebuild around former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham. The Oklahoma State product averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists last season as he finished third in the race for Rookie of the Year.

The Pistons finished 23–59 in 2021-22. They have not won a playoff series since 2008.

