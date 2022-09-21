Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver said Wednesday he has begun the process of selling both teams.

The news comes after the NBA announced the team owner will be suspended one year and was dealt a $10 million fine stemming from an investigation into workplace misconduct.

“It has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible—that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury,” Sarver said, in part, in his written statement.

The investigation found that the 60-year-old said the n-word at least five times during his 18-year ownership tenure in Phoenix. According to the investigation, Sarver consistently acted inappropriately toward employees, including numerous “sex-related comments toward female employees.” Sarver also made “inappropriate comments about the physical appearance” of women who worked for the team and elsewhere, and he reportedly engaged in “inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.