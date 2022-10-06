Warriors standouts Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation at Wednesday morning’s practice, with Green “forcefully” striking Poole and necessitating the two to be separated, according to The Athletic. The Warriors now are considering discipline for Green, per the report.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Green was apologetic after the altercation, which reportedly came after a “buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior” as he’s prepares for the 2022–23 season and the potential for his first big NBA contract.

The two players “have a history,” Haynes says, “but no players for the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted.”

Now, another Warriors veteran has weighed in. Andre Iguodala, who will finish his career with Golden State this year, took to Twitter to reject the narrative around Poole, while acknowledging that he’s not going to speak out of turn about Green.

“What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP,” Iguodala tweeted. “Great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the ‘SOURCE.’

“And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too…” he added.

So far, no discipline for Green has been announced by the team.

Both players were crucial for last season’s NBA title squad. Poole had a breakout season, averaging 18.5 points, four assists and 3.4 rebounds per game, all career highs. Green continued his versatile play, averaging 7.5 points, seven assists and 7.3 rebounds, coming up big in the postseason as the Warriors took home their fourth championship since the 2014–15 season.

