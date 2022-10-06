Curry Disputes Report on Why Poole-Green Incident Occurred

Reports of a physical altercation between Golden State’s Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have the NBA world speculating about trouble in paradise for the defending champions. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry challenged details of what transpired, calling certain aspects of the story “absolute BS.”

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, tension had been building up between Poole and teammates who noticed a change in Poole’s behavior throughout training camp. There was speculation that the change stems from Poole being on the verge of securing a contract extension.

“There was a specific tweet that was put out yesterday insinuating that [Poole’s] attitude or something has changed … it’s absolute BS,” Curry said to reporters. “Andre [Iguodala] addressed it yesterday with his tweet, and we can kind of leave it at that. [Poole] has been great, there’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday, to make that clear. But it’s also something that, I feel like, will not derail our season and what we’re trying to do.”

Reports stated that Green and Poole were involved in a physical altercation at Wednesday morning’s practice, with Green “forcefully” striking Poole and necessitating the two to be separated, according to The Athletic. Curry expressed regret about the incident on Thursday, saying the situation should not have happened.

“It’s a situation that could have been avoided,” Curry said, per 95.7 The Game. “But there’s a lot of trust in the fabric of our team and who we know those two guys to be.”

