Here are the three biggest questions facing the Los Angeles Clippers.

Does John Wall improve the team?

Wall barely played for the Rockets and before that was injured. But the Clippers have been in need of a lead guard, so any return to form from the former Wizards star would be a huge boost to the title chances for the other L.A. squad. He also would provide a player that would allow for them to push the pace at times.

Will the Kawhi and PG pairing finally live up to the hype?

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both have had trouble staying on the floor and thus have shared it sparingly since signing with the Clips. In a wing-driven league they should be a tandem to be reckoned with. It’s just hard to count on them being healthy.

Are the Clippers the biggest threat to the Warriors in the West?

Injury is the key here as well. Because if the team is whole, the likes of Reggie Jackson, Norm Powell, Marcus Morris and Robert Covington provide excellent support for the stars. And Leonard has already proved what he can do in the clutch. So from a pure matchup standpoint Ty Lue’s squad may present the most problems for Golden State.