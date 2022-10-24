Skip to main content
Lakers' Shooting Slump, Pelicans' Stars Hurt early, and CP3's Assist Milestone
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Injured in Loss to Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans
The Jazz beat the Pelicans, 122-121 in overtime, on Sunday, but New Orleans may have lost more than just a game, as two of their most important players went down with injuries.

It started when star small forward Brandon Ingram collided with teammate Naji Marshall on a defensive play late in the first quarter. The Pelicans said Ingram was being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms. 

Then in the fourth quarter, star power forward Zion Williamson took a hard fall when his dunk attempt was blocked by Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Williamson left the game shortly thereafter and was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.

Williamson scored 25 points and secured six rebounds in 30 minutes before getting hurt.

Neither player is expected be out for a significant amount of time, but it’s unknown whether either player will be available when the Pelicans take on the Mavericks on Tuesday night in New Orleans.

