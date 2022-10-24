Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Injured in Loss to Jazz
The Jazz beat the Pelicans, 122-121 in overtime, on Sunday, but New Orleans may have lost more than just a game, as two of their most important players went down with injuries.
It started when star small forward Brandon Ingram collided with teammate Naji Marshall on a defensive play late in the first quarter. The Pelicans said Ingram was being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms.
Then in the fourth quarter, star power forward Zion Williamson took a hard fall when his dunk attempt was blocked by Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Williamson left the game shortly thereafter and was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Williamson scored 25 points and secured six rebounds in 30 minutes before getting hurt.
Neither player is expected be out for a significant amount of time, but it’s unknown whether either player will be available when the Pelicans take on the Mavericks on Tuesday night in New Orleans.
